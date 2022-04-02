Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Comedian and wife Ginni’s ‘Officer’s Choice’ love story & first meeting

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GINNI CHATRATH Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Popular actor, comic, singer, and host Kapil Sharma is celebrating his birthday at the moment (April 02). The comic, who presently internet hosting ‘The Kapil Sharma Show,’ not too long ago revealed how he met the love of his life Ginni Chatrath and what introduced the 2 collectively. For these unversed, a couple of days in the past, Kapil did Netflix’s stand-up particular, ‘I’m Not Done Yet.’ In the comedy present, he opened up about his love story with Ginni and the way he landed himself in bother after getting drunk. He additionally thanked a model of alcohol for giving him the braveness to suggest to Ginni over the telephone.

Narrating his love story from theatre days, the comic revealed that Ginni was his ‘favorite amongst all of the actresses’ of their troupe. He mentioned “Ginni Jalandhar ke girls’ college mei thi and was 3-4 years younger to me. Mai apna PG Diploma commercial arts mein pursue kar raha tha and was in need of pocket money. I was always participating in theatre and visiting other colleges. Ginni was my student and really bright. She was good at histrionics and skits and so I made her my assistant. Also, she ​​hailed from a well-to-do family. I remember she would come in an expensive car every day to college and I would ride my scooter. She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai.”

Kapil Sharma adorably captures his daughter Anayra trying to play drums: ‘Papa, aap bajao’

“One of my friends even told me that Ginni likes me but I didn’t take it seriously. I never thought anything would be possible between the two of us. I used to assign a lot of work to her. She used to call me and report what happened and how much they had rehearsed today.”

Further, the comedian-actor mentioned that sooner or later she referred to as him. “I had Officer’s Choice. I referred to as her up and requested, ‘Do you love me?” Taken aback by the question, Ginni replied “What?”

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air? Here’s what we know

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in 2018. Speaking further, the actor expressed, “God has been very kind and I’m fortunate that I bought married to her. She has all the time been very supportive of me. I bear in mind, once I was going by means of a tough patch and I made a decision to set issues proper in my life, marrying her was the very first thing I did proper after. Today, I’m fortunate to have been blessed with 2 superb youngsters.”

From laughing collectively and being one another’s pillars of power, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Anayra, in 2019 and their son Trishaan was born final 12 months in 2021.