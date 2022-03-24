Happy Birthday Krunal Pandya: A look at some brilliant IPL knocks of star all-rounder so far – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has carved a distinct segment for himself in IPL and stays one of the wanted gamers in Indian cricket. The Baroda all-rounder has been part of the home cricket scene since 2016 and made his worldwide debut in 2018.

Sibling to cricketer Hardik Pandya, Kunal Pandya made waves within the cricketing world along with his temperament and flexibility. The all-rounder made his Indian Premier League debut in 2016, when he received picked up by Mumbai Indians and since then, has been recognized to be a real blue IPL star, enjoying for Mumbai Indians until final yr. Pandya has amassed 1,773 runs in his IPL profession and has picked 51 wickets until now.

He additionally holds the world file for the quickest fifty scored in an ODI debut, reaching the milestone off simply 26 balls in a match towards England in Pune final yr.

This yr, the 31-year-old cricketer was launched by his former IPL staff and he joined the brand new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore.

As the cricketer turns a yr older on 24 March, we check out his finest IPL knocks to date:

86 off 37 balls – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

In the forty seventh sport of the 2016 IPL season, Pandya scored a superb 86 from simply 37 deliveries towards Delhi Capitals on the Wankhede Stadium. Scoring at a strike fee of over 232, Pandya knock included seven boundaries and 6 wonderful sixes and his marvelous innings helped Mumbai Indians submit a mammoth whole of 206 and win the match by 80 runs.

49* off 28 – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the twelfth match of IPL 2016, Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten at 49 off simply 28 balls and confirmed his followers what he’s really able to. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, he bailed the staff out from a precarious place to attain a quickfire unbeaten 49, which included three boundaries and simply as many sixes, serving to his staff attain a decent whole of 142. He strode out at 60/4 and helped MI put up a decent whole. However, chasing the goal, David Warner went berserk hitting 90 off 59 balls to assist SRH win by seven wickets.

41 off 22 balls- Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

The MI IPL star proved his mettle as soon as once more in 2018 when he ended up scoring an unbeaten 41 of twenty-two balls, together with 5 fours and a couple of sixes, and helped Mumbai Indians cross the 160-run mark.

47 off 38 balls – Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiants

At the 2017 IPL remaining held on the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Krunal Pandya got here to Mumbai Indians’ rescue once more in troublesome state of affairs after his aspect had misplaced 7 wickets for simply 79 runs on the scoreboard. The gutsy all-rounder’s knock of 47 from 38 balls dragged his staff to 129 and finally helped them in clinching the IPL trophy for the third time.

45* off 30 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai had bundled out KKR for simply 107 within the 2017 Qualifier 2, however misplaced 3 wickets after making a rating of simply 34 runs. Pandya as soon as once more saved the day as his unbeaten knock of 45 took the staff previous the end line.

