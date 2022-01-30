Happy Birthday Mitchell Starc: Aussie pacer’s top performances against India – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Australian left-arm quick bowler Mitchell Starc turns 32 at the moment, 30 January. One of probably the most deadly bowlers within the Australian facet, Starc has some commendable performances to his identify since he made his worldwide debut over a decade in the past.

Starc is likely one of the most interesting quick bowlers on the earth and is at present ranked eighth in ODI and thirteenth in Tests. Born in New South Wales, the wicketkeeper-turned bowler is seen as a formidable opponent by many batters.

He just lately received the Allan Border medal, one of many prime honours at Cricket Australia (CA) Awards. Starc was honoured with the distinguished award for his sturdy efficiency in all three codecs of cricket. Interestingly, he’s solely the fifth bowler to win the distinguished award within the final 22 years.

With his ardour and dedication in the direction of the sport, Starc has develop into a reputation that strikes worry within the minds of different groups.

Starc made his ODI debut in opposition to India in 2010 and Test debut in opposition to New Zealand in 2011 at The Gabba, Brisbane. In his profession, Starc has performed 15 Tests in opposition to India, and brought a complete of 42 wickets. In ODIs, he has scalped 17 wickets in 13 video games.

On his thirty second birthday, we check out a few of his finest performances in opposition to the Indian cricket crew:

Melbourne (6/43) 2015:

In the Carlton Mid One-Day International Tri-Series, Australia defeated India by 4 wickets in 2015. The star of the sport was Starc, who scalped 6 wickets at an financial system price of 4.30 runs.

Sydney (2/28) 2015:

Starc’s essential spell helped the Aussies attain the ultimate of the 2015 World Cup. With James Faulkner and Mitchell Johnson by his facet, Starc managed to subdue the Men in Blue and helped Australia win the sport by 95 runs.

Adelaide (4/53) 2020:

In 2020, Starc scalped 4 wickets within the Adelaide Test between India and the Aussies. The report stays certainly one of his finest performances. Though Starc was battling some private points throughout the collection, his match-winning spell was a glimpse that the fighter in him was able to overcoming all obstacles to offer his finest.

Mumbai (3/56) 2020:

Starc’s 3/56 was one other instance of Wankhede’s love affair with left-handed bowlers. With his 3-wicket haul within the match, the bowler helped the Aussies bundle India out for 255 and obtain a 10-wicket victory.

