Happy Birthday Prasidh Krishna: A look at right-arm pacer’s best ODI performances – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Bowler Prasidh Krishna turns 26 at this time, 19 February. The pacer, who made his worldwide debut in 2021, has impressed cricket lovers by clocking speeds of over 140kmph, making him a lethal bowler for the Indian squad.

Since, his debut final 12 months, the right-arm pacer has scalped 18 wickets in seven matches, with an financial system fee of 4.84.

The pacer, who made his firstclass debut for Karnataka in 2015-16, was initially confused over whether or not to pursue volleyball or cricket. However, former Karnataka first-class cricketer Srinivas Murthy, who was the younger pacer’s coach in class, suggested him to pursue cricket.

Since then, the lanky bowler has by no means seemed again. In his debut List-A season in 2016-17, Krishna took 13 wickets at a mean of 16.6. He was the second-highest wicket-taker within the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy, with 17 wickets to his identify.

On his birthday, listed here are a few of the greatest bowling performances:

4/12 in opposition to West Indies in 2022:

In the lately concluded second India-West Indies ODI in Ahmedabad, Krishna was the star of the match. His scientific efficiency helped limit the West Indies to a low rating of 193. The right-arm pacer scalped the wickets of Darren Bravo, skipper Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach and Brandon King. For his efficiency, the right-arm bowler was awarded the Player of the Match.

4/54 in opposition to England in 2021:

On his worldwide debut within the first India-England ODI in Pune, Krishna scalped 4 wickets in simply 8.1 overs. The lanky pacer single-handedly restricted virtually half the England facet within the sport.

3/27 in opposition to West Indies in 2022:

The right-arm pacer scalped three wickets within the third India-West Indies ODI. With his figures of three/27 in 8.1 overs, Krishna as soon as once more turned the match in India’s favour. His contribution to the sport included the pivotal wickets of Jason Holder, Darren Bravo and Alzarri Joseph. He was awarded the Player of the Series as a consequence of his unbelievable efficiency in all three one-day matches.

3/59 in opposition to South Africa in 2022:

In this thriller of a match, Krishna emerged as the best wicket-taker on India’s facet. While Krishna did scalp the wickets of David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius and Sisanda Magala to limit the Proteas to a rating of 287, South Africa in the end gained the match by 4 runs.

2/29 in opposition to West Indies in 2022:

In the primary India-West Indies ODI, the pacer took two wickets whereas giving simply 29 runs, making him essentially the most economical bowler on the Indian facet. Along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj and Washington Sundar, Krishna was instrumental in proscribing the West Indies to a low whole of 176.

Krishna has additionally carried out properly within the Indian Premier League, the place he has 30 wickets in 34 video games until date. The pacer was lately bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore this season.

