Happy birthday Rohan Gavaskar: Revisiting some lesser known facts about ex-India cricketer – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar celebrates his forty sixth birthday at this time, 20 February. The son of legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, Rohan had a quick profession in worldwide cricket and needed to cope with the huge expectations that got here together with his surname.

Gavaskar was born on 20 February, 1976, in Kanpur. He accomplished his schooling on the St Xaviers Collegiate School in Kolkata and the Bombay Scottish School and Ramniranjan Anandilal Podar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.

The zeal for cricket had been handed on to Gavaskar by his father, making it no large shock when the left-handed batsman and left-arm spin-bowler made his debut within the sport.

On his forty sixth birthday, listed here are some lesser identified info about Rohan Gavaskar:

— Rohan Gavaskar is the nice nephew of former Indian batter MK Mantri. He can also be associated to former wicketkeeper-batsman Gundappa Vishwanath, who’s his uncle.

— According to Crictracker, Sunil Gavaskar wished to call his son Rohan Jaivishwa after three of his favorite gamers — West Indian batsman Rohan Kanhai, Gundappa Vishwanath and ML Jaisimha. However, he later modified his son’s title to Rohan Gavaskar.

— Rohan made his First-Class cricket debut within the 1996-97 season. In the 117 First-Class matches that he performed, the southpaw scored 6,938 runs at a median of 44.19.

— Gavaskar later shifted from workforce Mumbai within the Ranji Trophy to Bengal as he was unable to get many probabilities to play for his dwelling workforce.

— Gavaskar made his worldwide debut in Brisbane towards Australia. He performed a complete of 11 ODIs for the ‘Men in Blue’.

— Interestingly, the left-hander by no means performed for the Indian workforce at dwelling. All of his ODI matches came about overseas.

— In 2007, he joined the insurgent Indian Cricket League (ICL) workforce Kolkata Tigers.

— Gavaskar remained within the ICL for its inaugural season solely and later got here again to the fold of the Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI).

— He was picked for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) within the Indian Premier League (IPL) however did not carry out properly.

— In 2012, Gavaskar introduced his retirement from all types of cricket. He started his profession as a commentator quickly after.

