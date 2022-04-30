Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 5 times when the ‘Hitman’ shone with the bat in IPL – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rohit Sharma has been essentially the most profitable skipper within the historical past of the Indian Premier League. The prolific batter turns 35 in the present day (30 April). Among his numerous achievements, Rohit lifting 5 IPL titles because the captain of Mumbai Indians ranks proper on the high.

Rohit is famend for his gifted timing and super ball-striking skills, particularly in limited-overs cricket. The ‘Hitman’ made his IPL debut for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2008. He was a constant batter within the beginning lineup and performed three straight seasons for them. He lifted the maiden IPL trophy of his profession for Deccan Chargers in 2009.

In 2011, Rohit Sharma was purchased by the Mumbai Indians within the IPL mega public sale and there was no wanting again since. He was appointed because the captain of the facet after a few matches in 2013 and led Mumbai to their maiden IPL title. In the identical 12 months, the Mumbai-based franchise made a grand double after clinching the Champions League beating Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs.

In 2015, after dealing with an preliminary wrestle, the Rohit Sharma-led unit remarkably turned the desk and celebrated their second IPL title. The legacy of the skipper went on as he efficiently put three extra feathers on Mumbai Indians’ crown within the 2017, 2019, and 2020 editions of IPL.

Rohit Sharma has not solely guided all the crew but in addition performed some groundbreaking innings with the bat. He has breached the 5000-run mark already and is among the many high run-getters of the event. Sharma has scored a complete of 5764 runs in his 221 IPL appearances. He has obtained 40 half-centuries and a ton to his title already. Currently, Rohit Sharma is the full-time captain of India in all types of the sport.

Rohit Sharma’s high 5 IPL innings

94 runs off 52 balls in 2018 (for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore): Sharma smashed 94 runs dealing with 52 deliveries at Mumbai’s house venue towards Virat Kohli-led RCB. That blazing knock included 5 maximums and ten boundaries. MI gained the match by 46 runs and Rohit Sharma was named the participant of the match for the numerous innings.

98 runs off 65 balls in 2015 (for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders): Rohit Sharma fell 2 runs in need of scoring his second IPL century towards KKR. The opener remained unbeaten at 98 and touched the 3000-run milestone on the identical day. However, his heroic innings couldn’t convey the victory for MI.

50 runs off 26 balls in 2015 (for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings): On the ultimate day of the 2015 IPL marketing campaign, Rohit Sharma’s 50-run knock off 26 deliveries steered his facet to place 202 on board. Mumbai Indians gained their second IPL trophy beating CSK and the Mumbai skipper was named the participant of the match.

109 runs off 60 balls in 2012 (for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders): In the 2012 IPL, Rohit Sharma had recorded his first ton of the event towards KKR on the Mecca of Indian Cricket (Eden Gardens). His 109-run knock was laced with 12 fours and 5 sixes. Mumbai beat KKR by 27 runs and Rohit Sharma was the star performer of the day.

32 runs off 13 balls in 2009 (for Deccan Chargers vs Kolkata Knight Riders): Requiring 21 runs within the remaining over, Rohit Sharma smashed two boundaries and two maximums to guide his facet to fetch a sensational win within the final over thriller. He was additionally awarded the participant of the match title for the devastating present.

