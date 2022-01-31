Happy Birthday Ruturaj Gaikwad: A look at top performances from the batter – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Born on 31 January, 1997, right-handed batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has proved himself to be India’s wonderkid. The Pune-based cricketer rose by means of the age-group system of the Maharashtra group to turn out to be a run machine List A cricket. Gaikwad initially proved himself within the home circuit and was, afterward, picked up by Chennai Super Kings in 2019 IPL.

On the event of his birthday, we check out the gifted prodigy’s finest performances:

— Ruturaj Gaikwad first made headlines when he scored 444 runs from seven matches with a mean of 63.42 throughout the Vijay Hazare 2016-17 season.

— Ruturaj Gaikwad additionally scored 132 runs in his debut match within the Vijay Hazare 2016-17 season. He was the third-highest scorer within the match.

— The right-handed batter performed for the very first time for India A in June 2019 within the ODI collection in opposition to Sri Lanka A. He made a smashing 187 runs from simply 136 balls and remained not out. Ruturaj Gaikwad was additionally declared Player of the Match.

— The 25-year-old batter made three-consecutive tons of within the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021.

— Ruturaj Gaikwad was picked up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2019. He made his debut within the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020 in opposition to Rajasthan Royals.

— The batter scored his first IPL hundred, taking part in for Chennai Super Kings, in 2021. Ruturaj Gaikwad made 101 runs (not out) from 59 balls. His century for CSK included 9 fours and 5 sixes. He performed solely 14 dot balls and obtained a lot appreciation for his commendable efficiency.

— Ruturaj Gaikwad received the Orange Cap final season in IPL for scoring probably the most variety of runs: 635 runs from 16 matches.

— Ruturaj Gaikwad made his India debut in 2021 in a T20I in opposition to Sri Lanka at Colombo.

