‘Happy’ Bulldog gives update on contract

Josh Dunkley is one in every of a collection of high-profile Western Bulldogs gamers out of contract this 12 months however he’s dropped a touch on his intentions

Josh Dunkley has given the strongest trace but that he plans to pledge his future to the Western Bulldogs – and it’s all about his happiness.

Dunkley’s failed commerce request to Essendon two years in the past is now a distant reminiscence, with the 25-year-old midfielder falling again in love with being a Bulldog.

He is amongst a bunch of star Dogs out of contract this 12 months, together with Bailey Smith, Tim English and free brokers Jack Macrae, Caleb Daniel and Bailey Dale.

Conversations are ongoing about Dunkley’s future and he didn’t go so far as Macrae, who stated solely weeks in the past that he wished to “retire as a Western Bulldogs player”.

But Dunkley’s bromance with former Magpie Adam Treloar has helped rework his considering, saying his contract state of affairs had “definitely” modified prior to now two years.

“I think it’s obvious. You watch me out here and around the footy club; everyone’s really embraced me and it’s been really positive,” he stated.

“I’m just happy. I was always happy – it was never an issue with that – but it’s probably more just the way that I’ve been around the footy club and they’ve really embraced me.

“(That is) the main thing and I feel a part of it, which is good.”

Treloar’s messy commerce from Collingwood to the Kennel has paid dividends on-field for the Bulldogs and doubtlessly serving to retain Dunkley could be an surprising bonus.

“Adzy has been really good for me,” he stated.

“With the way things happened last year, and to be all together now; everything happens for a reason – I’m a big believer in that.”

The Bulldogs misplaced a detailed follow recreation to Essendon on Wednesday, and can full their preparations for his or her Round 1 rematch with Melbourne towards Brisbane subsequent Friday evening.

Bailey Smith (groin) and Alex Keath (again) are set to return for the Lions conflict, however Tim O’Brien (hamstring) is unsure for the season opener.

Dunkley, captain Marcus Bontempelli and coach Luke Beveridge all highlighted on Saturday the necessity for the Dogs to enhance their connection between the midfield and their forwards.

Pre-season standout Ed Richards, the No.16 decide within the 2017 draft, will look to spherical out his utility for Round 1 choice within the Community Series.

“Ed had shoulder surgery at the end of last year, so he’s come back in really good shape and done everything he possibly could,” Dunkley stated.

“He probably didn’t have the continuity that he wanted to last year and this pre-season has been really strong for him.

“He’s really exciting for us and obviously losing ‘Woody’ (Easton Wood); we have to find another defender.”