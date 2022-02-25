Happy Cup cafe murderers jailed

A mastermind and shooter behind the brazen and callous homicide of a prison lawyer exterior a Bankstown cafe have been jailed for many years, nonetheless thriller nonetheless surrounds the crime which shocked Sydney.

Ho Ledinh, 65, was murdered when he was shot 3 times within the again as he sat with two buddies exterior the Happy Cup Cafe on a busy stretch of Bankstown Plaza in January 2018.

Arthur Kelekolio admitted to firing three photographs into Mr Ledinh’s again and pleaded responsible in April final yr because the matter was set to go to trial.

Co-conspirator Abraham Sinai, who helped plan the killing and drove the getaway automotive, was discovered responsible by a jury in June final yr.

Neither reacted as they watched through videolink and realized their fates after they had been sentenced by Supreme Court Justice Robert Hulme on Friday afternoon.

Camera Icon Ho Ledinh was shot lifeless exterior a Bankstown cafe in 2018. YouTube Credit: YouTube

Graphic CCTV performed to the jury throughout Sinai’s trial confirmed the moments Kelekolio pulled out a .45 calibre gun and fired a volley of photographs into Mr Ledinh’s again.

He then made his getaway by weaving by means of backstreets, with the court docket listening to he at one level stopped to threaten and level his gun at good Samaritans who had given chase.

The imaginative and prescient confirmed Mr Ledinh trying to get to his toes, nonetheless he collapsed on the bottom and died on the scene quickly after attributable to blood loss.

Sinai was sentenced for his position within the joint prison enterprise which included driving previous the Happy Cup Cafe simply earlier than the taking pictures to scout the place Mr Ledinh was sitting.

After the homicide, Kelekolio met up with Sinai in an East Terrace parking zone and was pushed from the scene in a Nissan Elgrand.

Police additionally seized $126,000 after they pulled over three vehicles – one carrying Sinai and one other two carrying his family.

While solely $6000 was present in Sinai’s car, he was later overheard in police telephone faucets claiming possession of the complete sum of $126,000.

Justice Hulme described the killing as “abhorrent” and stated it should have brought about “shock and great fear” for witnesses.

He stated the true motives for the taking pictures stay unclear, although discovered they’d some hyperlink to Mr Ledinh’s connection to identified drug sellers who he represented.

“The foregoing evidence was incapable of establishing definitively a motive for the murder,” Justice Hulme stated.

“It seems, however, to have been common ground that the murder had something to do with Mr Ledinh’s association with persons involved in quite serious criminality.”

At trial, Mr Ledinh’s spouse, Thi Huong Ngo, gave proof about her husband’s connection to Tri Van Nguyen.

Ms Ngo stated she was informed Mr Nguyen was “a big drug dealer” and that her husband labored for him as a debt collector, Justice Hulme stated.

Camera Icon CCTV performed to the court docket confirmed Arthur Kelekolio murdering Ho Ledinh. Supplied through NCA NewsWire Credit: Supplied

Another witness stated that in 2017 he noticed Mr Ledinh in an animated telephone dialog, throughout which he argued with a person named “Khai” a few debt.

“Khai owed the money, but he did not repay,” Mr Ledinh informed him.

Justice Hulme stated there was additionally proof Sinai had claimed he was Khai’s “right hand man” and “debt collector.”

Justice Hulme stated the best way the homicide was carried out was “indicative” of some involvement in underworld exercise and Mr Ledinh’s “associations with persons involved in quite serious criminality”.

“Mr Sinai was not involved in the murder for no reason, nor was he acting solely to serve some interest of his own,” Justice Hulme stated.

“There is no suggestion he was acquainted with Mr Ledinh or had any prior dealings with him.

“It can be inferred beyond a reasonable doubt that he was acting to bring about a terribly serious crime to serve a serious criminal objective of one or more other persons, though the evidence is incapable of establishing whose.”

Camera Icon A lady breaks down in tears exterior the Happy Cup cafe in Bankstown after Ho Ledinh was murdered. John Grainger Credit: News Corp Australia

Kelekolio wrote claiming he “honestly never intended to hurt anyone that day” and beforehand informed the court docket he supposed to hit Mr Ledinh within the leg.

Justice Hulme described him as an unreliable witness, however gave him a reduction on his sentence attributable to his responsible plea.

Kelekolio was sentenced to 27 years in jail, nonetheless shall be eligible for launch in November 2041 after receiving a 20-year, three-month non-parole interval.

Sinai was given a 30-year sentence and a 22-year, six-month non-parole interval.