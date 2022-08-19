‘Happy to join in on the joke’: Morrison defends his own ministry memes
Scott Morrison says he was simply having a little bit of “fun” at his personal expense when he created memes on social media riffing on his secret ministries scandal, as momentum builds for the previous prime minister to face a censure movement when parliament returns subsequent month.
Following a unprecedented couple of days wherein he was compelled to apologise to his Liberal colleagues and the governor-general distanced himself from his conduct, Morrison took to Facebook on Thursday night the place the scandal was taking over a lifetime of its personal.
A spokesperson for Morrison stated the member for Cook “has always had a good sense of humour” and confirmed the Facebook photoshop efforts exhibiting the previous PM as a member of comedy workforce Sooshi Mango had been his personal handiwork.
“He knows the issues are important but at the same time, he was happy to join in on the joke at his own expense. He saw some of the posts and found them amusing. He did all the posts himself,” the spokesperson stated.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese chided his predecessor on morning tv for making gentle of the matter, as Morrison bantered with companies and teams posting pictures to the social media website along with his face photoshopped in, introducing him as the most recent, and usually self-appointed, member of the workforce.
The former prime minister posted his personal Photoshop effort, that includes him with the comic group Sooshi Mango in a photograph at Sydney Harbour, with the caption: “It’s been fun joining in on all the memes. But there are so many now I can’t keep up.”
“As Aussies, we can always have a chuckle at ourselves. Have a good evening. This was my own effort with the Sooshi Mango boys. Glad to be also joining their team, along with all the other gigs you guys have given me today,” Morrison wrote.
At a unprecedented hour-long press convention earlier within the week, Morrison sought to justify his resolution to imagine secret co-control of 5 ministries – well being, finance, dwelling affairs, treasury, and trade, science, vitality and sources – throughout 2020 and 2021 with out the data of most of his senior ministers.