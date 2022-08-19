‘Happy to join in on the joke’: Morrison defends his own ministry memes

Scott Morrison says he was simply having a little bit of “fun” at his personal expense when he created memes on social media riffing on his secret ministries scandal, as momentum builds for the previous prime minister to face a censure movement when parliament returns subsequent month.

Following a unprecedented couple of days wherein he was compelled to apologise to his Liberal colleagues and the governor-general distanced himself from his conduct, Morrison took to Facebook on Thursday night the place the scandal was taking over a lifetime of its personal.

Scott Morrison poking enjoyable at himself over the assorted memes which were created as a result of secret portfolio saga. Credit:Facebook

A spokesperson for Morrison stated the member for Cook “has always had a good sense of humour” and confirmed the Facebook photoshop efforts exhibiting the previous PM as a member of comedy workforce Sooshi Mango had been his personal handiwork.

“He knows the issues are important but at the same time, he was happy to join in on the joke at his own expense. He saw some of the posts and found them amusing. He did all the posts himself,” the spokesperson stated.