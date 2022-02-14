Happy Valentine’s Day gifts for boys: Coolest tech gifts that will only multiply their love

Happy Valentine’s Day presents for boys: Because typically you should give the best tech present to precise your admiration for him.

Valentine’s Day present: If you haven’t obtained your boyfriend a Valentine’s Day present but, you must do it proper now. And what higher option to present your love than gifting him a cool gadget that he’ll ultimately wish to take pleasure in with you! Since love is aware of no boundaries, your price range cap on this present shouldn’t as properly. And in case you have obtained the cash, there’s a lot on the planet of tech to select from to mild up his day.

Obviously, it primarily will depend on his preferences and the way a lot about him. But in case you are a kind of lazy ones who abruptly realised “it is Valentine’s Day” after his costly present arrived from Chanel or Gucci, we have now obtained some nice suggestions which are certainly going to mild up his day and his love for you.

Valentine’s Day gifting concepts for boys

If he’s a smartphone nut

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3







The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Samsung)





Price: Rs. 1,49,999

Nothing goes to excite somebody the best way a Galaxy Z Fold 3 can. You have gotten a traditional tall 6.2-inch show when closed, and a big 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED show when unfolded. Honestly, searching Instagram or watching your images collectively could be a deal with on this. Consider the superfast Snapdragon 888 chip, Samsung’s fairly One UI 4 Android pores and skin, and a few superb cameras, that is going to maintain him hooked to your present, hopefully to you.

If he loves a good larger display

iPad Pro M1 12.9-inch







iPad Pro (Apple)







Price: Rs. 99,900

There is not any pill just like the iPad Pro! This one has obtained a 12.9-inch Mini LED show that’s lovely to learn on, or meet up with internet reveals, and even do video calls! It has obtained the MacBook Pro’s M1 chip, which implies there’s extra efficiency than he would ever want; until he’s a creator. Couple that with a keyboard and you’ve got your self one fancy transportable laptop that’s extra versatile than every other pill. Even higher if he has an iPhone, or a MacBook.

Does he love his music?

Sony WF-1000XM4







Sony WF-1000XM4 (Amazon)





Price: Rs. 19,990

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is an ideal present in case your man loves music! Fresh from Sony’s design studios, this has obtained one of the best sounding drivers of TWS earbuds. It has obtained an excellent noise cancellation system, helps the LDAC codec for a superior listening expertise, and 24 hours of battery life.

He loves gaming?

Microsoft Xbox Series X







Microsoft Xbox Series X. (Microsoft)





Price: Rs. 49,999

You can not go incorrect with an Xbox Series X in your gamer man. It offers entry to the good Xbox Game Pass system that can let him play all latest titles on demand. The Series X can do 4K gaming at 60 fps with out breaking a sweat. He also can get again to the motion with the Quick Resume function, which takes off from the place he final left, even after a shutdown. Titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite are a dream to play on the Xbox Series X. The catch? You shall be fortunate if you will get one.

Loves pictures on the go?

iPhone 13 Pro Max







iPhone 13 Pro Max (Amritanshu / HT Tech)





Price: Rs. 1,29,990

Yes, there’s no higher transportable digicam system available in the market than an iPhone 13 Pro Max. It works like a full-fledged smartphone on a regular basis however with regards to pictures, it’s in a league of its personal. It takes stellar images throughout the day and equally mind-blowing ones at night time. The digicam tuning is unparalleled, the place it needs to provide a pure look by rigorously sustaining shadows. Videography is unbeatable too, each from the entrance and rear cameras. And, it’s got stupendously good battery life to allow you to shoot all day.

Loves smartening up his dwelling?

Google Nest Audio







Google Nest Audio (HT Tech)





Price: Rs. 5,999 (Tata Cliq)

Nothing beats the Nest Audio speaker for its unbound smartness and a few nice audio efficiency. With Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can simply pair up with most good dwelling home equipment and merchandise. It can take your music requests as properly from Spotify, Gaana, YouTube Music, and extra. It works nice as a mini celebration speaker too. The better part is that it’s out there at an insanely low value now.

Love for motion pictures is unbound?

TCL C825 Mini LED TV







TCL C825 Mini LED TV (Amritanshu / HT Tech)





Price: Rs. 1,05,999

If he prefers spending weekends catching up on motion pictures and internet reveals on the sofa with you, you would possibly wish to present him the TCL C825 Mini LED TV. Great image high quality with magical blacks, and very good distinction. Add to that an ideal pair of audio system and a built-in subwoofer, and you’ve got a TV system that’s second to none. It runs on Android TV OS, which implies accessing Netflix and Prime Video is a simple activity. And, it comes with its personal webcam that works seamlessly with Google Duo.