Happy With My Decision, Speculation On My Tenure As Coach Took Toll On My Family: Justin Langer | Cricket News

Former Australia coach Justin Langer in his resignation letter to Cricket Australia said that he was conscious of some senior gamers not wanting him to proceed because the coach, and hypothesis concerning his tenure took a toll on his household. Cricket Australia on Saturday had accepted males’s group head coach Justin Langer’s resignation. “Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept,” said an official Cricket Australia launch.

“Having been away from home since the first week of October, yesterday was a tumultuous day, and with quarantine restrictions now that I am back I am unable to do anything publicly at the moment, but I want people to know I am happy with my decision and proud of what I have achieved,” Langer said in his resignation letter, as reported by ‘The Australian’ newspaper.

“Last night I was offered a short-term contract until the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia, with the sentiment of ‘going out on a high’. After careful consideration, I have decided not to accept this contract renewal, and as a result, I believe it is in everyone’s best interests for the Australian cricket team to begin the next chapter immediately. If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don’t support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board, and you Nick, are also keen to see the team move in another direction. I respect that decision,” he added.

The contract extension provided to Justin was the results of an intensive overview course of that evaluated many components together with future necessities of the group and the upcoming in depth schedule of fixtures. The extension was authorised by the CA Board and was put to Justin final night time. It included the chance to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia on the finish of this yr.

“There has been a great deal of media speculation on my future as the Australian men’s cricket coach over the last 12 months and this has taken an enormous toll on my family. I hope through this time, and throughout my tenure, I have held myself with integrity and dignity,” Langer said additional in his resignation e mail.

“My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as ‘too intense’ at times, I apologize. It is said that in any venture, if you leave things in a better place than when you started then you have done your job,” he added.

Promoted

Langer was appointed as the lads’s group coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which noticed David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans. Under Langer, Australia managed to win the T20 World Cup 2021 after which the Ashes.

“In terms of ‘going out on a high’, I am blessed to have been a part of a T20 World Cup-winning squad, an Ashes-winning squad, watched the Test team rise to #1 ranked team in the world today, been selected as the Wisden Coach of the Year and been elevated to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame; all this in the last five months. I am grateful that today, I am going out on a high,” mentioned Langer.