‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Shah hoists flag at home, Himanta’s ‘goosebump’ tweet| Watch

Union residence minister Amit Shah on Saturday morning was seen hoisting the tricolour at his residence alongside together with his spouse because the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ marketing campaign kicks off. The August 13-August 15 drive urges folks to hoist the nationwide flag at their houses to mark India’s seventy fifth independence day.

In a video shared by information company ANI, Amit Shah was seen hoisting the tricolour together with his spouse. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ marketing campaign is part of the federal government’s ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged residents of the nation to hoist flags at their houses and in addition change their social media show footage to embrace the spirit of Independence Day celebrations.

In a transfer to permit the general public to hoist the tricolour day and evening, the Flag Code of India, 2002, was modified by the central authorities. The particulars of the July 20 order have been shared by union residence secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to secretaries of all central ministries and departments.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma additionally led a morning march in Guwahati within the spirit of the marketing campaign.

Sharing photographs and movies, he wrote in a tweet, “Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the ‘Prabhat Pheri’ (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay. Their chanting of ‘Vande Mataram’ really gave me goosebumps! (sic)”

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel additionally led an occasion within the state.

(With inputs from ANI)