Zimbabwe denied on Sunday that it harboured “most wanted” Rwandan genocide-accused fugitive Protais Mpiranya, after the United Nations mentioned he died within the nation in 2006.

Wanted for his function within the 1994 genocide, Mpiranya, presidential guard commander on the time of the massacres, died in Zimbabwe the place he fled years earlier, following pulmonary tuberculosis, UN prosecutors mentioned.

He was buried in a cemetery close to Harare beneath an alias, together with his household and associates fastidiously hiding his demise.

“The Government of Zimbabwe wishes to clarify some recent media reports that are circulating insinuating that the Government was harbouring the most wanted Rwandese fugitive, Protais Mpiranya,” the federal government mentioned in a press release.

“Contrary to a smear campaign peddled by both international mainstream media and social media seeking to portray Zimbabwe as aiding, abetting and hiding a fugitive, the government of Zimbabwe actually assisted the UN Prosecutor in the identification of Mpiranya.”

It added that officers had cooperated with investigators looking for Mpiranya, establishing a joint working group, serving to to finance the analysis, sharing investigative stories in addition to summaries of interviews with suspects.

“It was the Government of Zimbabwe that authorised and participated in the exhumation of Mpiranya’s remains when it was suspected that he was the one buried under a false name, Ndume Sambao,” the assertion added.

The authorities mentioned that Zimbabwe would by no means harbour criminals and welcomes the results of DNA samples taken from the fugitive which “closes a sad chapter in the history of Rwanda and allows the country to move on”.

Mpiranya was indicted in 2000 by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) on eight counts of genocide, complicity in genocide, homicide, extermination, rape, persecution, different inhuman acts constituting crimes towards humanity, and homicide.

He was accused of killing reasonable Hutu prime minister Agathe Uwilingiyimana, 10 Belgian peacekeepers charged with defending her and a number of other outstanding politicians, in addition to their households and servants.