Harbhajan Singh picks MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as captains for an IPL all-Star game

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who not too long ago introduced his retirement from all types of the sport has come up his captaincy selections for an all-star IPL recreation. Harbhajan himself is an IPL legend with 150 wickets in 163 video games at an financial system fee of seven.07 and he performed most of his profession for essentially the most profitable IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. He was launched by the franchise forward of IPL 2018 Mega public sale and Chennai Super Kings invested within the spinner.

MS Dhoni performed the off-spinner within the house video games alone the place the pitch provides quite a lot of flip and he proved to be a match-winner within the Chennai situations. The 41-year-old spinner is among the many few gamers to have performed for the 2 most profitable groups in Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and he has captained MI up to now as nicely.

Harbhajan final performed in IPL 2021 for the Kolkata Knight Riders within the first section and was benched all through the second section. He was one of many intelligent bowlers who can bowl at completely different phases of the sport and was very helpful down the order as nicely. The IPL 2022 mega public sale occurred not too long ago on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru and the ten-team event is predicted to start subsequent month.

Coming again to his captaincy selections, the Mumbai Indians Twitter deal with had posted a tweet searching for for names to play the all-star IPL recreation. They had additionally questioned who could be the captains of the 2 sides. Harbhajan had no hesitation in selecting Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni as his captaincy choices as he has performed with each of them. Rohit is the all-time profitable IPL captain with 5 titles whereas Dhoni stands second with 4 title wins.

MSD and ROHIT captains 🎯 https://t.co/wPYMpSiiND — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 21, 2022

Rohit was retained by the Mumbai Indians forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale and Dhoni at 40 years was retained by the Chennai Super Kings facet as nicely. Both these groups have an enormous fan base within the nation and an IPL all-star group would undoubtedly function quite a lot of gamers from these two groups.