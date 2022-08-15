Harbhajan Singh reveals how MS Dhoni helped him turn around the match against Pakistan during 2011 World Cup – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Team India’s 2011 World Cup win stays etched within the reminiscence of each cricket fan. It was the Men in Blue’s second ODI World Cup win after 28 years and it got here below the captaincy of MS Dhoni. India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets within the summit conflict, which was performed on the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Notably, to make it to the ultimate, India had bought the higher of arch-rivals Pakistan within the semi-final match in Mohali. Talking concerning the high-octane conflict, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed how Dhoni’s recommendation helped him get a vital breakthrough, which was additionally his first wicket of the match.

After opting to bat first in opposition to Pakistan within the semis, India rode on Sachin Tendulkar’s 115-ball 85 to set a difficult 261-run goal for the arch-nemesis.

During the run-chase, Pakistan misplaced the plot after a brisk begin and had been reeling at 106/4. However, their then skipper Misbah-ul-Haq helped the Men in Green to bounce again within the match as he began to construct a dangerous-looking partnership with Umar Akmal, who was fast in scoring runs and even smashed a 4 and two sixes throughout his keep on the crease.

However, Dhoni got here up with a grasp plan that helped Harbhajan to interrupt the partnership between Misbah and Akmal.

“It was one of those games where I felt I was getting a bit numb. I had bowled five overs and conceded around 26-27 runs. It was a water break, and Dhoni told me, ‘Bhajju pa, aap vahan se daaloge’ (around the wicket). Kamran (Umar) was playing good, so was Misbah. And they were scoring runs and the partnership was getting dangerous,” Harbhajan stated as he recalled the second on Star Sports’ Dil Se India.

“So I came to bowl. I remembered God. I just prayed for a win. And God did listen to me. On the very first ball, I got the wicket of Kamran (Umar) Akmal as I bowled around the wicket. He completely missed the ball.”

Interestingly, Akmal’s wicket proved to be the turning level of the match as, after his dismissal, Pakistan’s batting order collapsed as they misplaced their star all-rounder duo of Abdul Razzaq (3) and Shahid Afridi (19) cheaply, whereas Misbah (56) tried to carry the fort from the opposite finish. But, it was not sufficient for the Men in Green as they had been bowled out for 231, thus dropping the match by 29 runs.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.