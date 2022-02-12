‘Hard work pays off’ – Twitter reacts as CSK shell out INR 14 crore to reacquire Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar is coming again dwelling to the Chennai Super Kings the place he had attained superstardom as a cricketer. However, it was in no way straightforward for the defending champions as they had been concerned in an aggressive bidding struggle with a number of groups on the ongoing IPL 2022 mega public sale together with the likes of the Delhi Capitals, 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and the inaugural version winners Rajasthan Royals earlier than CSK outbid every one among them to convey again the bowling all-rounder for a sum of INR 14 crore.

The Chennai Super Kings had determined to retain skipper MS Dhoni, final yr’s Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad, star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and English all-rounder Moeen Ali for IPL 2022. At the two-day occasion in Bengaluru, the Chennai-based franchise has but once more retained their outdated gamers Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and now Chahar as they look ahead to rebuilding the group and taking their legacy ahead.

IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar’s performances within the marquee match

Chahar was roped in by the Yellow Army through the IPL 2018 mega public sale and since then has gone on to characterize them for 4 seasons, having bagged 58 wickets at an economic system charge of seven.7. He was additionally instrumental in Chennai’s two title wins within the 2018 and 2021 editions respectively. Chahar had first burst onto the scene within the IPL through the 2016 version the place he had represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant for 2 seasons earlier than being roped in by CSK.

It appears that the 29-year-old who has been within the CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s scheme of issues within the final 4 seasons is but once more in his plans for the fifteenth version because the title-holders have but once more determined to convey him on board. Apart from his potential to generate swing early on, Chahar can be recognized for his batting expertise within the middle-order and had almost helped India pull off a well-known win towards South Africa with a quickfire 54 within the dead-rubber third ODI final month. At the identical time, the pacer can be the CSK’s most costly buys on the IPL 2022 mega public sale to this point.

Here’s how Twitter reacted after Deepak Chahar was purchased again by CSK

