Hardik brings the thrill as Titans top table

Gujarat Titans 192 for 4 (Pandya 87*, Manohar 43, Parag 1-12) beat Rajasthan Royals 155 for 9 (Buttler 54, Hetmyer 29, Ferguson 3-23, Dayal 3-40) by 37 runs

Hardik Pandya led from the entrance in all three departments – scoring an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls, choosing up a wicket and effecting a run-out – to arrange a 37-run win for Gujarat Titans on the DY Patil Stadium. With 4 wins from 5 video games, Titans at the moment are on the prime of the factors desk in IPL 2022.

After being put in, Pandya and Abhinav Manohar added 86 off 55 balls for the fourth wicket to tug issues away from Rajasthan Royals. Pandya and David Miller then ransacked 47 off the final three overs to additional widen the hole.

Jos Buttler began the chase in fashion, however the different Royals batters failed to show up. Lockie Ferguson was very good, choosing up 3 for 23. Rashid Khan was economical, making a gift of solely 24 from his 4. And IPL debutant left-arm seamer Yash Dayal completed with 3 for 40 after going for 33 in his first two overs.

The solely fear for Titans, in the intervening time, shall be Pandya strolling off the sector with a thigh subject in the course of his third over, the 18th of Royals’ innings.

A combined begin for Titans

With Trent Boult lacking out with a niggle, James Neesham opened the bowling for Royals. Matthew Wade took benefit of that and struck three fours – two off full tosses on both facet of the pitch and the third off a brief and vast supply.

Royals, although, had him run out within the very subsequent over when Shubman Gill pushed one in the direction of cowl for a fast single however Rassie van der Dussen charged in, swooped low and nailed the direct hit on the striker’s finish. Wade was nicely brief.

Kuldeep Sen had a returning Vijay Shankar caught behind however Pandya took him on, smashing him for 3 successive fours within the fifth over.

As quickly because the powerplay ended, Sanju Samson tried to sneak in an over from Riyan Parag as nicely. Pandya welcomed him with a straight six earlier than Gill pulled him to the sq. leg boundary for 4. But Parag had the final snort when Gill bought too grasping and holed out to long-on.

Hardik Pandya scored his second straight unbeaten half-century•BCCI

Pandya-Manohar stand revives Titans

At 53 for 3 within the seventh over, Royals appeared to have the higher hand. More so when the subsequent 4 overs went for under 24. But Pandya and Manohar then stepped on the gasoline. In the thirteenth over, Manohar hit Yuzvendra Chahal’s consecutive balls for a 4 and 6. In the 14th, Sen ended up conceding three fours, the second of which introduced up Pandya’s fifty off 33 balls.

R Ashwin too, got here in for the punishment. Pandya launched him for back-to-back sixes. Chahal eliminated Manohar for a 28-ball 43 after conceding one other six however now the stage was set for Miller. Sen paid the value of that as Miller hit him for 3 fours and a six in a 21-run nineteenth over. Pandya then struck a six and 4 off Prasidh within the last over to use the crowning glory.

The Buttler present

Buttler bought Royals to a flier, hitting Mohammed Shami for 3 fours within the first over of the chase. Dayal was subsequent within the line. Buttler hit him for 2 fours and a six over high quality leg, however Dayal responded by having Devdutt Padikkal caught at slip for a first-ball duck.

After a quiet third over, Buttler as soon as once more bought caught into Dayal, this time hitting him for 3 fours and a six. At the tip of 4 overs, Buttler had scored 48 out of the 49 runs Royals had on the board.

Lockie Ferguson bowled a rampaging Jos Buttler with a sluggish yorker•BCCI

Ferguson turns the tide

Ashwin, who was promoted to No. 3, launched Rashid for a straight six. However, Ferguson despatched him again – courtesy of a superb, low catch from Miller at cowl – for a run-a-ball 8. Four balls later, Buttler shuffled throughout and helped Ferguson over high quality leg for a six, citing his fifty off simply 23 balls. But Ferguson struck once more, this time with a slower yorker to fortress Buttler. That left Royals 65 for 3 after the powerplay.

Another glorious piece of fielding noticed Samson’s again. The batter punched one in the direction of mid-off for a fast single however could not beat Pandya’s direct hit. After three boundary-less overs, van der Dussen edged Dayal behind, leaving Royals 90 for five within the eleventh over.

Shimron Hetmyer tried to maintain the chase alive, hitting Shami for a six and a 4 earlier than holing out to long-on in the identical over. In the final seven overs, Royals wanted 76 with Parag and Neesham on the crease. But Ferguson returned within the sixteenth over to dismiss Parag. Two overs later, Pandya had Neesham caught and bowled with a slower one to all however seal the sport.