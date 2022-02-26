Hardik Pandya and son Agastya’s love-filled moments will make you go aww

Hardik Pandya typically takes to his Instagram web page to share posts about his son Agastya. The posts seize tremendous sweet interactions between the cricketer and his son. Just like this newest put up that he shared to indicate how the baby shares his dad’s love for automotive.

“The forever love for the cars continues,” he wrote whereas sharing a picture. The lovely picture reveals the ace participant standing in entrance of his automotive. Just beside him, Agastya can also be seen sitting in his yellow-coloured toy automotive.

The put up has been shared about three hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gathered a couple of million likes and the numbers are rapidly growing. Sagarika Ghatge Khan too hearted the put up.

Take a have a look at the put up:

Mom Natasa Stankovic shared a remark whereas reacting to the image. She did so with assist of a coronary heart emoticon. She, nevertheless, will not be the one one who expressed their reactions with that specific emoji, a couple of others posted it too. Pankhuri Sharma Pandya, Hardik Pandya’s brother and Agastya’s uncle Krunal Pandya’s spouse, additionally shared the identical emoticon. And, famend photographer Dabboo Ratnani too reacted with a coronary heart emoji. Ishan Kishan too posted a response and wrote, “Picture perfect.” An Instagram consumer wrote, “How sweet.”

This is, nevertheless, not the one picture of the duo that may win you over. Here are another posts of the daddy and son which will go away you cheerful.

Here’s one other video which will go away you smiling. He shared the video with the caption, “Coolest water baby. ”

And, have a look at this baby who’s each bit as trendy as his dad:

What are your ideas on the attractive footage and video?