Hardik Pandya grooves to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli with his Nani. Watch viral video

Srivalli, a tune from Allu Arjun starrer movie Pushpa, has gained immense recognition since its launch. There are additionally a number of movies that present individuals grooving to the tune. The newest inclusion in that checklist is a video by Hardik Pandya. This video has gained individuals’s hearts because it has a candy twist too. In the video, he’s seen dancing along with his Nani.

“Our very own Pushpa nani,” he wrote whereas posting the video. He additionally tagged Allu Arjun within the publish. The video reveals the cricketer and his Nani carrying outfits of identical color. Soon, they begin showcasing their cool strikes to the hit quantity.

Take a take a look at the video that reveals Hardik Pandya dancing along with his Nani:

The video has been posted about three hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has accrued greater than 1.3 million likes and the numbers are shortly rising. The video has additionally prompted individuals to share varied sorts of reactions. Some additionally posted coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Awww,” wrote an Instagram person. “You and your Nani killed it,” posted one other. “Kya baat,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?