Hardik Pandya has resumed practice, is bowling well: Gujarat Titans’ coach Aashish Kapoor

Hardik Pandya’s longstanding again challenge has stored him away from bowling motion for the bigger a part of the final yr and a half. However, Pandya, who will likely be seen main one of many new IPL franchises Gujarat Titans, is learnt to have began bowling within the nets forward of the upcoming fifteenth version, which is prone to begin within the final week of March.

Pandya underwent again surgical procedure in October 2019, after which he bowled solely sporadically. The final he bowled for India in a global recreation was towards Afghanistan through the 2021 T20 World Cup within the UAE. However, between his surgical procedure and the T20 World Cup, he may hardly contribute to both India or Mumbai Indians, his earlier IPL workforce, as an all-rounder, enjoying as a substitute as a pure batter.

In the T20 World Cup, he bowled solely 4 overs throughout two video games regardless of enjoying all 5 of India’s Super12 league fixtures earlier than they took an exit, whereas the final he bowled in IPL was in May 2019. Pandya’s inclusion in any workforce as solely a batter has typically upset the steadiness, and it was resulting from this motive his choice in India’s T20 World Cup squad drew severe flak from all corners.

Following that, Pandya reportedly requested selectors to keep him out of selection contention in a bid to give attention to regaining bowling health. Meanwhile, there are indicators of him resuming all-rounder duties as per Gujarat Titans’ spin bowling coach Aashish Kapoor.

Hardik has began to bowl, he’s bowling properly: Ashish Kapoor

“Last two months I have been in Bahrain, I was coaching the National team over there. So, Nehra has been in constant touch with him from the time we have retained him and Nehra has been talking to him. He has also spoken about how to arrange and where to arrange practice sessions for him and get those things done,” Kapoor was quoted by ndtv.com.

“Asking him to play just a few Ranji Trophy video games earlier than he turns up for a camp which can be with some level in March could also be in Mid-March. So, he has been additionally beginning to bowl that’s what he has informed Nehra. He has began to bowl, he’s bowling properly and batting he has no issues in any case as a result of primarily we need to know whether or not he can bowl for us like how within the Indian workforce.

“So, if he can bowl and bat both it is an added advantage because there are not too many all-rounders in India (medium pace all-rounders). He is the only one that you can think of at the moment so if you have that all-rounder with you then I think you are on the plus side,” he added.