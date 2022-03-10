Hardik Pandya has the qualities to become a successful captain: Vikram Solanki

Hardik Pandya is all set and rearing to get underway along with his first-ever task as a captain on the Indian Premier League and has not too long ago acquired the backing of Gujarat Titans’ Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki. Solanki has commented that Pandya has all of the qualities wanted to turn out to be a profitable captain. The 28-year-old, who has solely performed for the Mumbai Indians in his IPL profession thus far, was roped in by the Titans for Rs 15 crore within the drafts earlier than the mega public sale.

Solanki feels the Indian all-rounder’s taking part in expertise underneath the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ought to do him a world of fine when he walks out to steer the debutant franchise. The Gujarat-based franchise will probably be taking part in their opening match in opposition to the opposite IPL first-timers Lucknow Super Giants on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“We see in Hardik the qualities that can turn him into a successful and very fine captain. We have spoken a couple of times about his track record as far as winning IPL titles is concerned,” Solanki instructed The Telegraph.

“He has been part of our leadership group and has taken a lot of learnings from other captains like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni. He will use all that learning in developing himself as a captain and will be well backed by the support staff,” he added.

Hardik Pandya has been within the highlight as a consequence of his recurrent harm considerations

Pandya, within the latest previous, has been on the sidelines of India’s worldwide assignments owing to his recurrent harm considerations. The cricketer, who was as soon as India’s premier all-rounder, has struggled to contribute for the crew with him hardly ever bowling.

There has been thus lots of debate on Pandya’s quick future given the T20 World Cup on the finish of 2022, with the crew administration and selectors wanting him to regain full health earlier than venturing again into the facet. Solanki, nevertheless, had a constructive replace and acknowledged that the star cricketer is recovering effectively and is placing in all of the laborious yards to get again to his finest.

“Hardik is working extremely hard in all aspects of his game, from the rehabilitation and recovery point of view. He is conscious that he has to get up to speed with batting, bowling and fielding He is on his path to recovery and playing a full part but we have to be patient with the demands,” he mentioned.