Hardik Pandya Needs To Improve This Aspect Of His Game For Gujarat Titans To Do Well In Business End Of IPL 2022 | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya‘s Gujarat Titans have been the workforce to beat all season in IPL 2022, however two back-to-back losses have meant that Gujarat Titans at the moment are 2nd on the factors desk after a very long time and fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants are presently the desk toppers on higher internet run charge. The two groups meet on Tuesday in a high of the desk conflict and the winner of the LSG vs GT match will turn out to be the primary tea to qualify for the IPL 2022 play-offs.

This makes the position of Hardik Pandya extraordinarily essential for Gujarat Titans as he has been his workforce’s highest run-getter this season. The workforce has seen a number of batters who’ve performed properly of their respective roles however Hardik has been the cornerstone for them whereas batting.

But one factor that Hardik wants to enhance on within the enterprise finish of the season is his batting whereas chasing. He has been a pale shadow of himself whereas batting second in a match because the numbers present.

Not simply this season, Hardik has truly been struggling in chases for the previous three seasons now.

The likes of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan have rescued Gujarat a number of occasions in large chases however that may change anytime and that is the explanation why Hardik ought to attempt to get his act collectively and supply a giant basis to his workforce whereas they’re chasing.

It may even maintain him in stead for a spot in India’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.