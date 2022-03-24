Hardik Pandya posts heartfelt note for his brother Krunal on his birthday

India cricketer Hardik Pandya on Thursday took to Instagram to want his elder brother Krunal Pandya a contented birthday. He additionally posted a heartfelt word for Krunal Pandya who turned 31. Hardik Pandya additionally posted a screenshot of a video name along with his brother Krunal as he’s additionally seen within the image smiling. Shared two hours in the past, the put up has received over 5 lakh likes to this point.

“To the best big brother anyone could ask for. Happy birthday and I’m always wishing the best for you bhai. Love you and see you soon on the field. It’ll be a unique experience for the two of us but one I can’t wait for,” he posted as caption on Instagram together with a photograph of Krunal Pandya.

See the put up beneath:

Pankhuri Sharma Pandya, who’s Krunal’s spouse, commented on the put up with three coronary heart emojis. “Happy birthday bhai,” posted an Instagram consumer. “Great Bhai of the world,” mentioned a 3rd.

In this season’s IPL, each the Pandya brothers are going to play for various groups after having performed for Mumbai Indians earlier. Hardik Pandya goes to captain the brand new franchise Gujarat Titans on this yr’s IPL after enjoying for Mumbai Indians all these years. His brother Krunal Pandya will flip up for Lucknow Super Giants, one other new entrant within the IPL, this time round.

The IPL kicks off on Saturday with the primary match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on the Wankhede Stadium.

