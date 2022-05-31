Hardik Pandya posts video of fans celebrating GT IPL 2022 win. Clip goes viral

Led by Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans grew to become the champions of IPL 2022 after beating Rajasthan Royals within the closing on May 29. Since their win, numerous social media platforms have been flooded with posts in regards to the win. Amid them, a put up by Pandya has additionally received over followers. He shared an unimaginable video exhibiting individuals celebrating the win of the franchise.

“This one’s ours, Gujarat,” he wrote. He additionally tagged the official Instagram web page of the workforce. The video opens to point out the cricketer recording a video of individuals celebrating the win with full gusto.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 17 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has collected greater than 3.7 million views and the numbers are solely growing. The put up has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous feedback.

Comedian Sunil Grover reacted to the put up with clapping emoticons. Cricketer Yudhvir Singh Charak additionally shared a response. He reacted by posting coronary heart emoticons. There have been a number of others too who used the identical emoticon to react to the video. Many used the hearth emoji to showcase their reactions.

IPL 2022 closing was performed in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to raise the winner’s trophy.

What are your ideas on the video?