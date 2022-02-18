Hardik Pandya remembers his dad with this heartfelt throwback video

Hardik Pandya, a number of hours in the past, took to Instagram to share an emotional video of his father who handed away final yr. The throwback video has now tugged on the heartstrings of individuals. There is an opportunity that it’ll have the identical impact on you too.

“I wish I can get a surprise from you like this daddy,” he wrote whereas sharing the video together with a coronary heart emoticon. He additionally wrote how he misses his dad and added, “Keep smiling from above.”

The video exhibits him stunning his father and giving him a good hug. The video is about to the background rating of Tu Mera Dil Tu Meri Jaan from the movie Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Take a take a look at the submit shared by Hardik Pandya:

The submit has been shared about 9 hours in the past. Since being shared, it has gathered over 1,000,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. People shared a number of reactions to the heartfelt submit.

Actor Suniel Shetty additionally preferred the submit. Besides, he additionally shared a remark. He posted a coronary heart emoticon showcasing his reactions to the video. There have been additionally a number of others who posted the identical emoji to showcase their reactions like digital creator Viraj Ghelani and hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Hardik Pandya’s spouse Natasa Stankovic additionally reacted to the video by sharing three coronary heart emoticons.

“Every dad deserves that warm hugs,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “World’s honest love,” expressed one other.

Himanshu Pandya, Hardika and Krunal Pandya’s father, handed away in January final yr after struggling a coronary heart assault.

What are your ideas on the video shared by Hardik Pandya?