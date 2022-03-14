Hardik Pandya reports at NCA ahead of IPL 2022, set to undergo fitness test

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has reported to the NCA in Bengaluru and is anticipated to endure a health check. Hardik was drafted in by the Gujarat Titans forward of IPL 2022 mega public sale for INR 15 Crore and was made the skipper of the franchise as properly. The Indian administration has been monitoring him in his health developments for the previous six months.

The Baroda lad was final seen in motion in the course of the T20 World Cup 2021 however managed to discover a Grade C central contract with the Indian group. The 28-year-old is clearly nonetheless within the scheme of issues for the upcoming T20 World Cup this 12 months and it’s also understood that he had bowled within the Gujarat Titans five-day camp as properly for 2 periods.

However, will probably be tough for him to discover a place within the World Cup squad if he fails to clear the bowling health exams at NCA forward of IPL 2022.

“Hardik will be at the NCA for the next two days and appear in the various fitness tests. He is a centrally contracted cricketer and has not played any cricket since the T20 World Cup in UAE,” a BCCI supply mentioned in response to India Today.

“He would need to pass the fitness test as it has been mandatory for some time now. Last year, even Shreyas Iyer appeared for a fitness test post shoulder surgery before playing IPL,” the supply added.

Hardik Pandya may play as a pure batter for Gujarat Titans

Moreover, there’s additionally a chance that Hardik Pandya will prove to play as a pure batter and the skipper for the Gujarat Titans franchise if he fails to show his bowling bowling health. This will imply that Venkatesh Iyer would be the solely medium tempo all-around possibility for the mega occasion this 12 months in Australia and he has been doing rather well in latest instances.