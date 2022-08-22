Hardik Pandya tweets pic with brother Krunal Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma’s baby boy Kavir, calls son Agastya ‘big brother’

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has over 7.8 billion devoted followers on Twitter, who sit up for his common posts and updates, together with photographs, on the microblogging platform. He has not too long ago shared two photographs of himself along with his brother Krunal Pandya’s son – Kavir. In one of many photographs, viewers additionally get to see Pankhuri Sharma, who occurs to be Krunal Pandya’s spouse and the mom of their son Kavir. All smiles, Pankhuri Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be seen posing with the little bundle of pleasure who has graced their lives very not too long ago. On July 24, all-arounder Krunal Pandya and his spouse Pankhuri Sharma made the announcement concerning the start of their son. The couple had additionally shared photos of themselves holding their child on social media.

This specific share by Hardik Pandya has been captioned together with a reference to his personal son – Agastya Pandya, whose mom occurs to be actor Nataša Stanković. “Welcome to the world, baby Kavir. Agu has big brother duties now,” Pandya wrote. The caption was full with emojis of a crimson coronary heart and a smiling face with its tongue out.

Have a have a look at the images under:

Since being shared on August 22, the photographs of Kavir Krunal Pandya have obtained over 37,000 likes on it as of now and the numbers solely hold going up. Several individuals congratulated the Pandyas and wrote optimistic feedback beneath the submit.