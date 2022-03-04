Hardik Pandya wishes Natasa Stankovic and brother Krunal’s wife happy birthday

Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Friday took to Instagram to want his associate Natasa Stankovic and his elder brother Krunal Pandya’s spouse Pankhuri Sharma a cheerful birthday. Coincidentally each of them share the identical birthday. Hardik Pandya shared a photograph of him and his associate alongside along with his brother and fellow cricketer Krunal Pandya and his spouse Pankuri Sharma. Posted an hour in the past, the photographs already have greater than six lakh likes.

“Happy birthday to the two most beautiful women and the biggest blessings in my life! I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you guys to the moon and back,” Hardik Pandya wrote as caption together with two coronary heart emojis.

Hardik Pandya additionally posted two extra photographs of him and his spouse Natasa Stankovic.

See the submit right here:

“Love you,” Pankhuri Sharma commented together with a coronary heart emoji. Natasa Stankovic too commented with three coronary heart emojis.

Netizens crammed the feedback part with fireplace and coronary heart emojis. “Aww. Happiest birthday to the most beautiful women Nats and panks stay blessed always,” an Instagram person commented.

Hardik and Natasa obtained engaged on January 1, 2020. Hardik introduced that he obtained married to Natasa through the lockdown and introduced the information on May 31, 2020. They even have a son named Agastya.

Krunal Pandya had gotten married in December 2017 to Pankhuri Sharma.