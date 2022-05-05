Hardik Pandya’s baby son Agastya blows a kiss to Rashid Khan in viral video

The official web page of the Indian Premier League or IPL group Gujarat Titans, has taken to their Instagram so as to share the cutest video ever. If you might be questioning why this explicit video has been going every kind of viral, then you definitely should be knowledgeable that this video options Hardik Pandya and his cute little son Agastya. In attendance can be fellow cricketer, Rashid Khan.

The video opens to point out Hardik Pandya together with his lovable son in his arms as they share a good looking second. Along with the father-son duo, one can even see Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan. As Pandya continues to bounce the infant round, Khan could be seen blowing a kiss to child Agastya. He additionally receives a flying kiss from Agastya and will get tremendous completely satisfied at this second.

The video was shared by the official web page of Gujarat Titans on Instagram with a cute caption that reads, “Just three words… cutest video ever.” It was accompanied by hashtags like #SeasonOfFirsts and #AavaDe. The caption was additionally full with the emoji of a face with coronary heart eyes. There is an efficient probability that this lovable video will win you over identical to it has received over a number of netizens.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram only a day in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease going ‘aww’ at this tremendous cute interplay. It has additionally acquired greater than a whopping 1.3 million views on it to this point.

An Instagram person wrote, “Talent + humbleness + personality + cuteness = Rashid Khan,” “Awww Agu,” reads one other remark associated to Hardik Pandya’s son, Agastya. A 3rd remark reads, “Cutest people together.”

What are your ideas on this video shared by Gujarat Titans?