Hardik Patel Drops Gujarat Congress Post From Twitter Bio

Hardik Patel has insisted he was not in talks with the BJP

New Delhi:

Hardik Patel, the working president of the Congress in Gujarat, has dropped the celebration title from his Twitter bio, showing to trace at his exit simply months earlier than elections within the state.

“Working President of the Gujarat Congress” is now lacking from Hardik Patel’s bio, which says: “Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist. Committed to a better India.” The Congress’s “hand” image has additionally been eliminated.

Over the previous few years, Congress leaders who’ve exited the celebration have normally dropped the primary trace by altering their Twitter bio.

The 28-year-old Patidar chief has been complaining of being “ignored” by the Congress and its prime leaders in Gujarat. He even in contrast it to the sensation of a “groom forced into nasbandi (vasectomy)”.

He has to this point denied, nonetheless, that he’s on his approach out of the celebration he joined in 2019.

Last month, Hardik Patel anxious his celebration bosses much more when he went a step additional and praised the BJP, saying, “some things are good about the BJP and we must acknowledge that.”

“The recent decisions that BJP has taken politically, we have to accept that they have the strength to take such steps. I believe that without even taking their side or praising them, we can at least acknowledge the truth. If the Congress wants to become strong in Gujarat, then we have to improve our decision-making skills and decision-making power,” Hardik Patel instructed NDTV on April 22.

He insisted he was not in talks with the BJP. “No, there are no talks. I am not thinking of the BJP and I am not talking to the BJP. The discussion is about the people of Gujarat and in the interest of the people and I have to do something good for them,” he stated.

Some experiences counsel he has been in talks with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is pitching itself as the higher opposition in Gujarat in comparison with the Congress.

“I am not tilting to any side. When there is a lack of will power then there are many options before you. I don’t have shortage of will power and I will work for the benefit of the state. And if I have to take any decision in this regard, I will take it,” he stated.

Hardik Patel led an agitation of the highly effective “Patidar” neighborhood for quota in Gujarat in 2015 and joined the Congress simply earlier than the 2019 nationwide election. The celebration scored within the 2017 Gujarat election, placing up a powerful problem to the ruling BJP, however the Patidar neighborhood didn’t help the celebration within the 2019 election or native physique polls.