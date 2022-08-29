Cricket
Hardik proves the difference in tense India-Pakistan clash
India 148 for five (Kohli 35, Jadeja 35, Hardik 33*, Nawaz 3-33, Naseem 2-27) beat Pakistan 147 all out (Rizwan 43, Iftikhar 28, Dahani 16*, Bhuvneshwar 4-26, Hardik 3-25) by 5 wickets
Hardik Pandya cracked open the sport for India with each ball and bat to take them to a tense win over Pakistan with two balls to spare. He bowled with tempo and venom, utilizing the quick ball completely on a pitch with steep bounce to return figures of 4-0-25-3 and prohibit Pakistan to 147. On a cheesy pitch, India by no means actually broke away from Pakistan till Hardik hit three boundaries within the nineteenth over. Even within the twentieth, Mohammad Nawaz introduced it to 6 required off three, however Hardik sealed it with a flat six over long-on to finish up with 33 off 17.