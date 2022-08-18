Hardwick hails re-signed Tiger Rioli

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has hailed the transformation of Daniel Rioli because the reborn AFL defender inked a brand new five-year take care of the Tigers.

The 25-year-old performed in Richmond’s three premierships as a small ahead however has been one of many AFL’s most improved gamers after going to half-back.

Hardwick believes Rioli ought to be in severe competition for a debut All-Australian spot after his excellent 2022 season.

After 135 video games for Richmond, Rioli might be staying at Punt Rd till not less than the top of the 2027 season.

“The great thing is to see him evolve as a player, we saw him come in early and be a part of those three flags up forward,” Hardwick stated on Thursday.

“But then we see him change position and grab it with both hands and a possibility of an All-Australian halfback this year, which is a real feather in his cap.”

Richmond are attempting to stability remaining in competition for extra premierships and regenerating by youth.

Premiership heroes Shane Edwards, Kane Lambert and Josh Caddy have already retired this yr, following on from the departures of defenders David Astbury and Bachar Houli on the finish of 2021.

Former captain Trent Cotchin and veteran ahead Jack Riewoldt stay with out contracts for subsequent season however are pushing to play on.

“We had a laugh the other day with Jack that we’re signing up everyone else bar him but that’s happens when you’re 33, going on 34.

“Him and Trent have simply been terrific this yr, the roles they’ve performed and the execution they’ve performed and the management they’ve given us.

“They’re holding up their part and we’ll make those decisions at the back end of the year.”

Richmond will look to proceed their spectacular run into finals once they face embattled Essendon on the MCG on Saturday of their closing common season match.