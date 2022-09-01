Hardwick slams AFL’s goal review system

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has blasted the AFL’s purpose assessment expertise which controversially denied his aspect victory within the pulsating elimination ultimate.

Up by three over Brisbane with two minutes to play on Thursday, the purpose umpire gave a “soft” name of a purpose to Tom Lynch’s angled set shot earlier than it was despatched upstairs for assessment.

The replay appeared to indicate the Tiger’s snap sailed immediately over the submit to be awarded a behind.

Instead of being forward by 9, the decision saved the match alive earlier than the Lions superior to the opposite finish of the Gabba for Joe Daniher to steal it with 64 seconds left.

Hardwick was incensed on the name by the AFL Review Centre, indicating the replay wasn’t definitive sufficient to overturn the choice.

“I just feel the technology is not good enough and hasn’t been for a long time,” he stated. “Clearly it’s indecisive still.”

Even Lions coach Chris Fagan admitted he was not sure which approach the decision would go.

While Lynch, who slotted three straight earlier earlier than lacking two within the ultimate quarter, did not rejoice like he’d kicked it, Hardwick downplayed that as an element.

“The whole thing is the technology is not to the level where it needs to be. So either get it better or get rid of it,” he stated.

The triple premiership coach reiterated he’d by no means been a fan of the ARC and felt that until the system was good, the purpose umpires must be the only arbiter.

“Why don’t we just let the umpire make the call,” he stated.

“They’re paid to do a job – let them do it.”

Richmond threatened to blow the ultimate open a number of instances by means of a match which had 17 lead modifications.

Although happy with the hassle, Hardwick lamented turnovers from “fundamental” errors and one other hamstring harm to gun midfielder Dion Prestia simply earlier than halftime.

Hardwick felt Prestia’s pricey loss affected the steadiness of his aspect, forcing Dustin Martin into the midfield greater than they’d want.

“That (defeat) probably sums up our year,” he stated.

“We just made some wrong decisions … and we just weren’t clean enough with our skills.”