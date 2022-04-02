Hargeisa: Huge fire destroys market in Somali breakaway region | News24

An enormous fireplace tore by the primary market within the metropolis of Hargeisa in northern Somalia in a single day, injuring about two dozen individuals and destroying a whole lot of companies, officers stated on Saturday.

Images posted on social media confirmed flames and big billowing clouds of smoke within the evening sky over the town, the capital of the breakaway area of Somaliland.

The reason behind the blaze that gutted the sprawling Waheen market – the lifeblood of the town and residential to an estimated 2,000 outlets and stalls – will not be but identified.

Officials stated it began on Friday night however was largely introduced beneath management by daybreak on Saturday, though some small areas have been nonetheless burning.

“The town has never witnessed such a massive calamity,” Hargeisa’s Mayor Abdikarim Ahmed Moge instructed reporters on the scene.

“This place was the economic centre of Hargeisa and even though the firefighters did their best to contain the fire, the market is destroyed.”

He stated the blaze may have been introduced beneath management earlier than inflicting such intensive injury however that the firefighters’ efforts have been hampered by entry issues.

The huge market is a crowded warren of retailers and makeshift stalls, with no correct streets, solely slim pathways.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi stated throughout a go to to Waheen that about 28 individuals, 9 of them girls, have been injured, however that no lack of life had been reported thus far.

He stated the federal government could be releasing $1m to assist with the emergency response to the catastrophe.

Hargeisa Chamber of Commerce chairman Jamal Aideed stated the lack of the market was immense because it accounted for 40 to 50 p.c of the town’s economic system.

“I have lost everything tonight, this fire was the biggest I have ever seen in my life,” stated market dealer Bashi Ali.

“I had several businesses in the market and all of them burned to ashes. All we can learn from this disaster is to plan the market well,” he added.