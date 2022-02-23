Haris Rauf Reprimanded For Slapping Team-Mate In PSL Match: PCB Source | Cricket News

Pakistan quick bowler Haris Rauf escaped with a reprimand after he was seen slapping his Lahore Qalandars teammate Kamran Ghulam in a Pakistan Super League match. A supply within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mentioned match referee Ali Naqvi solely reprimanded Rauf since neither of the umpires had reported the incident to him in Lahore Qalandars’ match towards Peshawar Zalmi. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi and another ex gamers, nonetheless, felt that Rauf was out of line.

“I don’t think it was an incident that should have happened in a match with the world watching, it doesn’t leave a good impression even if Haris didn’t mean it,” Afridi mentioned.

“I hope Haris learns from this incident because it was in bad taste and in future if he repeats it he will be in big trouble,” he added.

The incident prompted loads of criticism on Rauf on social media with many customers censuring the quick bowler for his motion.

Many cricket followers referred to as out Rauf for his motion, questioning how a Pakistan workforce participant may react in such a fashion simply because Ghulam had earlier dropped a catch of his bowling.