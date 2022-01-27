Harley-Davidson Announces 8 New Models For 2022

Harley-Davidson has introduced seven new bikes for its 2022 line-up, together with a trike, and all these are powered by the Milwaukee Eight 117 engine, with 1,920 cc displacement and 170 Nm of peak torque. The new fashions function two new baggers, two new Low Riders and 4 up to date fashions within the model’s Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) vary which features a trike. The new fashions for 2002 are the Street Glide ST, Road Glide ST, Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, and three CVO bikes and one CVO trike. As the names recommend, all bikes are evolutions of current fashions, with important updates.

The 2022 line up consists of the Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST together with a Street Glide ST as properly

“As part of our focus on stronghold segments, including Grand American Touring and Cruiser, the 2022 product line is designed for power and performance,” mentioned Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “Each of these new models feature the unrivaled power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 for those riders who want nothing but the biggest and the best, building on our position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.”

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S contains a design which is paying homage to earlier Harleys, however options the brand new Milwaukee Eight 117 engine, and in addition will get longer rear suspensipon

The Low Rider S and Low Rider ST each have styling paying homage to earlier Harleys, however have the extra highly effective and larger engine. Suspension duties on each the Low Rider fashions are dealt with by a 43 mm the other way up fork and an extended rear monoshock, and in addition added rear wheel journey. The Low Rider ST appears to be like like essentially the most distinctly new mannequin, with a fairing which appears to be like like a neo-retro job, and with hard-case panniers. The Low Rider S additionally will get the identical Milwaukee Eight 117 engine however employs a extra stripped-down design.

The 2022 CVO Street Glide in Envious Green with Black Hole Fade and Flame sample with Gloss Black finishes.

The Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST have the identical engine however are geared up with Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with color touchscreen and navigation, cruise management and Daymaker LED headlamps. Harley-Davidson’s Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements are non-compulsory, providing cornering traction management with trip modes, cornering ABS with linked braking, hill-hold management and tyre stress monitoring.

2022 Harley-Davdson CVO Road Glide Limited

The Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST are new additions within the vary, which can sit together with the 2022 Street Glide and Street Glide Special, and the Road Glide and Road Glide Special.

The 2022 CVO fashions embody a CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide Limited, and CVO Tri Glide, which is the trike. All the CVO fashions include unique hand-crafted paint schemes, premium audio methods and Harley’s Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements as normal. The most touring oriented mannequin within the 2022 CVO vary is the CVO Road Glide Limited. At this level of time, it is unclear if Harley-Davidson will introduce the entire 2022 vary in India, however not less than the Low Ride and Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST may be anticipated to be launched in restricted numbers for India.

