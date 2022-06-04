Harley-Davidson Restarting Motorcycle Production On June 6 – Report

Harley-Davidson Inc will resume its motorbike manufacturing on June 6 after a beforehand introduced two-week halt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing an organization spokesperson.

The report provides the suspension would have lasted 19 days, longer than the unique projection of two weeks throughout which meeting and shipments would have been shut down.

Shares of Harley fell about 2.2% to $35.34.

The iconic motorcycle maker final month mentioned it could cease assembling and transport bikes aside from its electrical fashions as a consequence of an issue with elements from a provider.

Harley didn’t instantly reply to a Reuters request for remark.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)





