Harley-Davidson Sportster S Completes 24-Hours Endurance Test In India

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S achieved a report of overlaying 3,141 km in a 24-hours endurance check. Starting off the 24-hour clock at 1500 hours on Saturday, February 5, 2022, the workforce went by 31 pit stops, which included gas refill, rider change and recent tyre modifications after each 1,000 km. Every rider accomplished six runs of a median of 100 km on every run, which was roughly one full tank of gas. The workforce averaged 130.9 kmph over 24 hours to attain this feat. A workforce of 5 riders, together with nationwide racers Anushriya Gulati and Vijay Singh who joined Malo Le Masson and Vijay Thomas from Hero MotoCorp to attain the feat on the check tracks of Hero MotoCorp’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), situated in Jaipur.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Sportster S Launched At ₹ 15.5 Lakh

The 24 hours endurance check was flagged off by Ravi Avalur, Head, Harley-Davidson Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp.

The 1.74 kilometre-long oval high-speed monitor was particularly chosen to aim the run to check the boundaries of each human and motorbike endurance. The 24-hour endurance check was supervised by two main members of Hero’s workforce at CIT, David Lopez Cordoba, Head of Chassis Functional Development & National Racing Program, and Alex Busquets, Head of Vehicle Validation at Hero MotoCorp. David and Alex convey years of expertise in endurance racing everywhere in the world and this proved invaluable within the preparations main as much as attaining this feat.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights Of Harley-Davidson Sportster S

The 5 riders went by 31 pit stops, which included gas refill, rider change and recent tyre modifications after each 1,000 km. Every rider accomplished six runs of a median of 100 km on every run.

Speaking in regards to the expertise, Ravi Avalur, Head – Harley-Davidson Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp mentioned, “We recently took the Harley-Davidson Pan America to the highest unpaved motorable road in the world and that inspired us to do something uniquely different with the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S. The team at CIT and Hero MotoSports Team Rally stepped in with all their experience and helped us complete this extremely challenging attempt. It is a strong testament to the quality of this H-D motorcycle to have successfully endured the test and gone further than any other motorcycle in the country in 24 hours.”

Harley-Davidson Sportster S retains the unique ethos of the Sportster vary, with stripped-back styling

Harley-Davidson stopped operations and manufacturing in India final 12 months. But the long-lasting American motorbike model continues to have presence in India beneath a brand new enterprise mannequin, with a tie-up with Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler producer. After the model was re-launched within the partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 was launched, the primary ADV from the American model, adopted by the H-D Sportster S.

The 1,252 cc v-twin places out 121 bhp, (as a substitute of the 150 odd bhp on the Pan America 1250), however peak torque has been moved down the rev vary, with 127 Nm hitting at 6,000 rpm. The redline is sort of excessive too, at 9,500 rpm, and with variable valve timing on

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S was launched in India in December final 12 months. It’s the second mannequin based mostly on the Revolution Max 125 platform after the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250. On the Sportster S attracts energy from the identical 1,252 cc, V-Twin engine tuned for extra torque decrease within the rev vary, however makes much less horsepower. The engine produces 121 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque that hits at 6,000 rpm. The bike redlines at 9,500 rpm. The motor comes with variable valve timing on each the consumption and exhaust ports for sporty efficiency. Suspension duties are dealt with by Showa with 43 mm inverted forks on the entrance and a piggyback reservoir rear shock with distant preload adjustment. Suspension journey is proscribed, with simply 91 mm on the entrance, and 50 mm of journey on the rear monoshock.

0 Comments

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S started life because the 1250 Custom and whereas the identify is new, a lot of the styling has been retained. It appears muscular and beefed up with a brief entrance mudguard and tail part, a high-mounted exhaust, whereas the solo seat takes inspiration from the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat tracker. The bike will get a 4-inch TFT instrument console and comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike additionally will get full LED lighting with the signature Daymaker LED headlamp.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.