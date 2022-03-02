Harmanpreet credits team psychologist for bringing her out of her ‘shell’
“After that I got clear ideas, those things really helped me in the last two-three games,” says India’s vice-captain, who struck a century within the warm-ups
“Mugdha ma’am is traveling with us, she has been helping us a lot,” Harmanpreet mentioned throughout a press convention on Wednesday. “Especially during the last four games which we played against New Zealand when even my performance wasn’t going too well and I was going into my shell. The World Cup was coming up and it is very important, as we all know. After that, she spoke to me and as the talks were happening I realised that I was also looking forward to talking to her. I got the solutions from the talks we had.
“There wasn’t a number of consciousness about it earlier than and there was a number of strain to place up performances, issues had been occurring round. After that I bought clear concepts, these issues actually helped me within the final two-three video games. I feel the remainder of the gamers are additionally getting assist as a result of I can see she’s repeatedly speaking to all of the gamers, which is necessary and that can actually assist us.”
“I do know individuals discuss extra about my 171 knock,” she said. “I feel I set myself a normal with that knock, I do know I can play that sort of cricket. Maybe that is why my smaller essential knocks of 30, 40, 50 – for whichever group [I play] should not getting sufficient significance. I do not suppose I choose myself with numbers. For me, what’s necessary is, regardless of how a lot ever I rating it needs to be sufficient for my group, regardless of whether or not it’s 100 runs or 10 runs. Numbers do not matter to me, what issues is each time the group wants me I needs to be there.”
She also expressed her disappointment in not being able to find form in the last few years, calling it “painful” to not being able to make runs despite trying her best.
“What’s painful is once I do not make runs. As a cricketer, you’re at all times in search of runs. Nothing is extra painful than getting on the sphere and also you’re making an attempt to provide your 200% and sadly you are not capable of ship at that degree, as you expect from your self, overlook about individuals who have hopes on me. I feel extra painful is just not getting runs greater than different issues.
“It’s not about a big player or small player feeling – it’s the same for every player. I think when these things happened, Mugdha played a very big role when I was not getting runs. She came to me, she spoke to me about what’s happening and how I can find a way out and my family was supporting me, they were continuously talking to me. Those things helped me a lot.”
Sruthi Ravindranath is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo