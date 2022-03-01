Harmanpreet Kaur rises to 20th, Mithali Raj stays 2nd in ICC rankings | Cricket News – Times of India

📈 In the most recent @MRFWorldextensive ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings: 🔹 Amelia Kerr continues to rise🔹 Notable modifications… https://t.co/Iko7nnHGjE — ICC (@ICC) 1646122925000

DUBAI: India’s Harmanpreet Kaur gained a spot to be in twentieth place whereas her skipper Mithali Raj retained her second place within the newest girls’s ODI batter rankings launched on Tuesday.Kaur scored a 66-ball 63 within the fifth and last ODI in opposition to New Zealand not too long ago to roar again into kind, the knock serving to India to keep away from a whitewash by the hands of the house crew.Raj and star opener Smriti Mandhana , who scored 73 within the last ODI, maintained their second and eight spots respectively.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma additionally noticed her place enhance within the bowling charts, gaining one spot as much as No.12. She returned with figures of 1/49 in 4 overs and a pair of/42 in 10 overs within the fourth and fifth ODIs respectively.

She solely scored 9 runs within the fourth ODI and didn’t bat within the fifth match, which noticed her lose one spot within the all-rounders’ rankings, all the way down to No.5.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami continued to be the one Indian within the high 10, as she held on to her fourth spot within the bowlers’ chart.

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr did very properly within the last two ODIs of the five-match sequence in opposition to India.

In the fourth ODI, which was lowered to a 20-over contest, Kerr scored an unbeaten 68 in solely 33 deliveries. In the fifth and last ODI, Kerr scored 68 in 75 balls. Her exploits with the bat have seen her soar up 5 spots to No.17 within the rankings chart for batters.

Kerr additionally contributed with a couple of useful overs within the last two matches. In the fourth match, she returned with figures of three/30 in 3.5 overs as New Zealand efficiently defended a rating of 191.

In the fifth and last ODI, she registered figures of 1/55 in her 10 overs. This has seen her rankings rise as much as No.17 in bowlers, a achieve of 4 positions.

She has additionally damaged into the highest 5 of the all-rounders’ chart, gaining two positions as much as No.4. Her kind will undoubtedly support New Zealand because the hosts goal to clinch their second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title, starting March 4.

In different large actions, Amy Satterthwaite dropped down 4 positions within the batting rankings, all the way down to No.7. She scored a 16-ball 32 within the fourth ODI and 21-ball 12 within the fifth and last contest.

Alyssa Healy continued on the high of the batting charts, whereas her Australian compatriots Jess Jonassen and Ellyse Perry maintained their standing because the No.1 ranked bowler and the No.1 ranked all-rounder, respectively.