Harmanpreet Singh Scores Four Goals In India’s 10-2 Demolition Of South Africa In FIH Pro League Hockey | Hockey News

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored 4 targets to assist India demolish South Africa 10-2 and bounce again from their final outing defeat in model within the males’s FIH Pro League hockey in Potchefstroom on Sunday. After an evenly contested first quarter when the scores have been tied 1-1, India fully dominated within the remaining three intervals, pumping in 9 targets in opposition to the hapless South Africans to notch up their third win in 4 matches. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist India, who have been surprised by lower-ranked France on Saturday, received by the identical margin of their first-leg match in opposition to South Africa.

Harmanpreet scored within the thirty sixth, 52nd, sixtieth and sixtieth minute whereas Shilananda Lakra (twenty seventh and forty eighth minute) struck a brace. Surender Kumar (fifteenth), Mandeep Singh (twenty eighth), Sumit (forty fifth) and Shamsher Singh (56th) have been the opposite purpose scorers for India.

Daniel Bell (twelfth) and Connor Beauchamp (53rd) scored for South Africa.

India scored as many as 5 targets within the fourth quarter with Harmanpreet contributing two.

India thus ended their South African leg of the FIH Pro League on a excessive be aware a day after the 2-5 defeat by France.

They will face Spain of their subsequent match in Bhubaneswar.

India dominated the fast-paced first quarter with loads of opposition circle penetration but it surely was South Africa who scored first, within the twelfth minute, with Daniel Bell changing the house aspect’s second penalty nook.

India, who additionally obtained two penalty corners within the first quarter, equalised three minutes later with Surender Kumar firing into the roof of South Africa web from a advantageous area effort.

The Manpreet Singh-led aspect pumped in two fast targets in lower than two minutes within the second quarter by way of Shilanand Lakra and Mandeep Singh’s area strikes to enter the half time break with a 3-1 lead.

Krishna Bahadur Pathak, who began on the Indian purpose as a substitute of veteran PR Sreejesh, made a advantageous save, denying South Africa from their third penalty nook of the match within the twenty fourth minute.

Pathak did properly once more, within the early minutes of the third quarter, saving a penalty stroke taken by Jethro Eustice.

After a couple of minutes of ascendency by South Africa, India roared again with a slew of harmful assaults, and Harmanpreet scored from the visiting staff’s third penalty nook within the thirty sixth minute.

Sumit then fired in a area purpose by way of a reverse flick to make it 5-1 within the forty fifth minute and break South Africa’s again.

India didn’t present any mercy on a demoralised South Africa as they pumped in 5 extra targets within the last quarter.

South Africa pulled one again within the within the 53rd minute by way of Connor Beauchamp.

But the Indians weren’t completed but as Shamsher Singh struck within the 53rd minute with a area purpose earlier than Harmanpreet accomplished his hat-trick after which scored his fourth purpose because the guests inflicted an embarrassing defeat on the hosts.