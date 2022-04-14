Harmanpreet’s brace hands India comfortable 3-0 win over Germany in FIH Pro League | Hockey News – Times of India

WIN! With utmost willpower & an outstanding gameplay by Harmanpreet Singh, India defeats Germany at this time 14 April to… https://t.co/MJXzkUWMF3 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 1649951319000

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh continued his goal-scoring spree with a brace because the Indian men’s hockey team defeated an inexperienced Germany 3-0 within the first match of the two-leg tie to increase its lead within the FIH Pro League standings on Thursday.Harmanpreet transformed two penalty corners for India within the 18th and twenty seventh minutes, whereas Abhishek scored from one other set piece within the forty fifth minute.With a half a dozen of Germany’s 22-member squad making their senior debut right here, the huge hole between the 2 sides was evidently seen.

By advantage of this win, India have consolidated their place on the prime of the desk with 24 factors from 11 video games, whereas the Germans are positioned second with 17 factors from 9 matches.

Both the groups will lock horns once more within the second match of the tie on the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

The Indians began on a shiny be aware and secured a penalty nook early into the primary quarter however Jugraj Singh‘s effort from a penalty nook was stored out by the German defence and from the resultant rebound Nilkanata Sharma shot vast.

India loved plenty of possession within the first quarter however the forwardline hasn’t been medical sufficient to bury the probabilities.

India continued in the identical vein within the second quarter and took the lead within the 18th minute via none apart from Harmanpreet from a penalty nook with a perfectly executed dragflick.

India earned one other penalty nook quickly however this time Gierman goalkeeper Alexander Stadler denied Harmanpreet.

But Harmanpreet doubled India’s lead three minutes from half time, wrong-footing Stadler from one other set piece.

The Indians stored up the strain after the change of ends and created loads of scoring alternatives however the younger German defence stood agency however had been additionally responsible of conceding plenty of penalty corners.

And from such a possibility, Abhishek deflected in Harmanpreet’s variation handy India a cushty 3-0 lead simply on the finish of the third quarter.

Minutes into the fourth and last quarter, Germany conceded one other penalty nook however this time Stadler stored out Harmanpreet’s strive.

The Germans gave a very good account of themselves within the last quarter-hour however they gave too many possibilities to the Indians within the type of penalty corners which value them dearly.

The Germans conceded eight penalty corners however did not safe a single one in the complete 60 minutes.