‘Harmful and addicting youth’: Vaping crackdown flagged in national report

The Cancer Council is looking for a ban on these merchandise, which it says “are blatantly being marketed towards young people” with shiny colors and flavours resembling bubble gum or fairy floss. Adjunct Professor John Skerritt, deputy secretary of the division’s well being merchandise regulation group, mentioned the uptake of vaping amongst younger Australians was worrying. “Our concern with vaping is more that it’s being used and promoted as a new addiction for people who aren’t currently smoking,” Professor Skerritt advised a Senate estimates listening to on Wednesday. “There are people illegally importing the products.” The Cancer Council’s public well being committee chair, Anita Dessaix, mentioned governments “are not doing enough to try and stop these products landing into the hands of young people” and should shut loopholes permitting them to be bought, saying purportedly nicotine-free vapes have been “acting like a Trojan horse”.

“Every week we’re hearing growing community concern about e-cigarettes in schools, the health harms and the risks of smoking uptake among young people,” she mentioned. “A public health crisis is unfolding before our eyes.” Ms Dessaix mentioned Border Force should “enforce the laws that currently exist to make sure that the only products that are coming into Australia are under a valid doctor’s prescription.” The ANU report discovered early warning indicators of antagonistic results of e-cigarettes on cardiovascular well being markers, together with blood stress and coronary heart price, and lung perform, whereas noting that the potential of vaping to trigger most cancers over the long run remained unknown. More than 2 million Australians have used e-cigarettes, that are extra frequent amongst younger folks, particularly males, and most don’t use them to attempt to stop smoking. The report discovered 53 per cent of present e-cigarette use in Australia is by individuals who additionally smoke, 31.5 per cent is by previous people who smoke and 15.5 per cent is by individuals who have by no means smoked.

It discovered “limited evidence” for nicotine e-cigarettes’ use as a smoking cessation assist, Professor Banks mentioned, with most individuals who stop going chilly turkey. Loading Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Karen Price mentioned the nationwide tobacco technique must also set out clear restrictions on lobbying, “which should encompass all nicotine-containing products” and deal with social media advertising and marketing on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Pro-vaping advocates are ramping up their marketing campaign for nicotine e-cigarettes to be handled the identical as odd client merchandise forward of the federal election, with Legalise Vaping Australia just lately sending its lobbyists to satisfy with politicians in Parliament House. “Australian politicians who recognise the public health potential of vaping will be rewarded with votes, yet most remain too scared to promote the world’s most effective smoking cessation tool,” the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates mentioned in a press launch on Wednesday.

Liberal senator Eric Abetz, who was a part of the 2020 backbench revolt, mentioned the federal government might count on inside resistance to any measures looking for to limit using e-cigarettes by people who smoke who wished to stop. Loading “A strong body of opinion, based on research and within the community at large, believes that the current restrictions are, in fact, counterproductive to the health of the individuals involved,” Senator Abetz advised the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. “It is quite bizarre that something which is known to be carcinogenic, cigarettes, can be bought without any prescription … at a petrol station, supermarket etc, but not vaping, which is so much less bad.” A federal well being division spokesman mentioned the Australian authorities “continues to take a precautionary approach to e-cigarettes … due to the limited evidence regarding effectiveness of e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation tool”.