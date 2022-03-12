Harris double as Scotland beat Italy 32-22

Centre Chris Harris has scored a brace of tries as Scotland edged to a 33-22 bonus-point victory over Italy of their Six Nations encounter on the Stadio Olimpico, inflicting a thirty sixth successive defeat within the competitors on their hosts.

Centre Sam Johnson, wing Darcy Graham and fullback Stuart Hogg additionally crossed for tries as Scotland got here out on high in a recreation that was extra of a road struggle than an arm wrestle, with each groups taking part in some free rugby compounded by errors.

Italy had managed solely a single attempt within the Six Nations coming into the sport, however obtained three in Rome as scrumhalf Callum Braley and debutant Ange Capuozzo, with a brace, crossed to attain.

Capuozzo’s first attempt gave the house facet their first second-half factors on this 12 months’s competitors.

Scotland transfer into fourth within the desk with 10 factors from their 4 video games, whereas Italy stay marooned on the foot of the standings, having but to interrupt their duck and with a recreation to return in Wales subsequent weekend.

Italy had scored solely 16 factors of their three video games earlier than this one, so their haul towards Scotland is one other signal of their gradual, however seen, enchancment underneath coach Kieran Crowley.

It is difficult to argue with a five-try win, although the guests might be sad with some features of their play, notably how they gave up possession with unforced errors.

It took Scotland nearly 1 / 4 of the sport to string collectively some phases and enter the Italy 22, with their assault launched by the unlikely sight of hooker George Turner bursting down the fitting wing. The transfer was completed within the reverse nook by Johnson.

One rapidly grew to become two as Scotland went coast to coast from their very own 22 after an intercept from scrumhalf Ali Price, who fed wing Kyle Steyn.

The latter’s kick in direction of the posts was collected unopposed by Harris to canter house.

Italy obtained their reward for a vibrant first half-hour once they discovered some area exterior, wing Pierre Bruno exhibiting glorious ft to remain within the area as he launched the ball inside for Braley to attain.

Harris scored one other because the guests led 19-10 at halftime, they usually claimed their bonus-point attempt eight minutes into the second interval when Finn Russell handed inside to Graham, who zig-zagged his approach throughout the tryline.

Hogg cantered in for the guests’ fifth attempt with 20 minutes remaining, however the final two scores within the recreation went to the vigorous Capuozzo as Italy completed the stronger.