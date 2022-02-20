Harris offers support for defiant Ukrainian president

Speaking within the metropolis that was the location of the notorious 1938 settlement that allowed German dictator Adolf Hitler to dismember Czechoslovakia with out penalty, Zelenskyy warned of the hazards of letting bullies get their approach. “Has our world completely forgotten the mistakes of the 20th century?” he requested. “Where does appeasement policy usually lead to?”

Ukraine’s president additionally known as for rapid sanctions towards Russia, however Harris reiterated the Biden administration’s place that sanctions had better worth if held again as a risk. She mentioned America’s European allies shared that view.

“The Allied relationship is such that we have agreed that the deterrence effect of these sanctions is still a meaningful one,” Harris mentioned including: “We still sincerely hope that there is a diplomatic path out of this moment.”

Harris additionally backed President Joe Biden’s assertion that he expects Russia will certainly invade Ukraine.

“As the President has said, we believe that Putin has made his decision. Period,” she mentioned.

Zelenskyy additionally made it clear he had little doubt the place Putin stood.

“Ukraine wants peace; Europe wants peace; the whole world says it doesn’t want war; and Russia claims it doesn’t want to intervene. Someone of us is lying,” he mentioned Saturday.