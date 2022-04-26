World
harris: US Vice President Harris positive for Covid-19, Biden not ‘close contact’ – Times of India
WASHINGTON: United States Vice President Kamala Harris examined optimistic for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the White House introduced, underscoring the persistence of the extremely contagious virus even because the US eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The White House stated neither President Joe Biden nor first woman Jill Biden had been thought-about a “close contact” of Harris in latest days.
The White House stated Tuesday that Harris examined optimistic on each speedy and a PCR checks, including she “has exhibited no symptoms”.
Harris will isolate at her residence however proceed to work remotely, and would solely return to the White House as soon as she checks detrimental for the virus.
Harris, 57, obtained her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine weeks earlier than taking workplace and a second dose simply days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She obtained a booster shot in late October and an extra booster on April 1.
Fully vaccinated and boosted individuals have a excessive diploma of safety towards severe sickness and dying from Covid-19, notably from the commonest and extremely transmissible omicron variant.
