Harris Vacationed in the Indo-Pacific While Blackburn Took on China

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) had been within the Indo-Pacific area this half week, however one was on a prolonged trip whereas the opposite took on China.

Harris has been in Hawaii since August 15 for trip, to reportedly return to D.C. on Friday. Meanwhile Sen. Blackburn visited Taiwan and a number of other small nations within the Indo-Pacific area to indicate help as they face down an more and more aggressive China.

China has stepped up its intimidation of Taiwan within the aftermath of a go to by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and different American lawmakers to Taiwan. China considers Taiwan a part of its territory as an alternative of a separate democratic nation and has threatened to invade the island to “reunify” it below Beijing’s authoritarian rule.

The Biden administration had opposed Pelosi’s journey out of concern it will upset China.

Blackburn spoke to a small group of reporters after assembly with the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen and different top-ranking Taiwanese officers in a phone press convention from the area. She stated:

We have had a very insightful week right here visiting with the Pacific Island neighborhood — Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea. she stated. “It’s been time properly spent. [It’s] very clear that the risk from the [Chinese Communist Party] is actual…the people on this area really feel that they’re within the entrance strains.

Blackburn stated though the management of the Solomon Islands have determined they will interact with the CCP, it’s not one thing that’s embraced by its folks. “They have concerns,” she stated, including they needed to do extra with the United States.

She stated she realized from her go to to the Solomon Islands “You have to be present in order to be able to participate and counter what is taking place with the CCP.”

“We are currently in the process of establishing an embassy building…there is a team there, they are working,” she stated.

Blackburn stated Taiwan is a crucial buying and selling companion for the U.S. as a supply for semi-conductors and microprocessors and different vital provide chain gadgets. She stated Taiwanese officers say they want to see increasing commerce with the U.S., together with growing exports to the U.S. of agricultural merchandise and increasing these markets within the U.S.

She additionally stated the Taiwanese share the values of affection of democracy, liberty, freedom, and their want to guard these values and protect their tradition, which might be threatened by a Chinese takeover.

She stated the Taiwanese are growing their protection spending, notably on capabilities the place they may have an uneven benefit vis-à-vis China. They are additionally growing their military reserve element, in addition to cyber capabilities.

She warned a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would have a “worldwide impact.”

She stated there’s a concern throughout the area that if China does invade Taiwan, it will then go after smaller nations. “That causes some heartburn in this region as well,” she stated.

Blackburn stated Taiwanese officers are searching for extra arms gross sales from the United States and the Biden administration has been sluggish to approve them.

“They are definitely looking for more, and they’re beginning to talk in terms of what they need to stockpile, what would be required for an asymmetric preservation…a military reserve component they would call on,” she assist.

“They feel like it’s moving much too slowly; they feel like the pace needs to pick up… . Approvals — that is something where the pace needs to pick up,” she stated.

Ukraine had additionally requested extra weapons from the U.S. earlier than the Russia invasion, however the Biden administration was sluggish and hesitant to approve them out of concern it will worsen Russia — which ended up invaded the nation anyway. Republican lawmakers argued that if Ukraine was sufficiently armed beforehand, it may have staved off the invasion.

Blackburn declined to characterize the risk from China to Taiwan, however stated the island nation is “focused on preparedness.”

She stated a Chinese invasion will not be one thing that’s inevitable.”They really feel like there’s a path for preserving their independence. They absolutely notice that China is intent on international domination… . They are conscious they’re getting ready,” she stated.

She stated the U.S. stays Taiwan’s “partner of choice.”

“Whether that is pushing back against the CCP or pushing forward for their people with economic growth…the United States is a partner of choice,” she stated.

As as to whether the U.S. ought to change its “One China Policy” to acknowledge that Taiwan is a separate nation, Blackburn stated, “I feel like Taiwan is a country. If Taiwan was not a country, then why would China be talking about reunification?”

