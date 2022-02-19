Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades

US Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it’ll face “unprecedented” monetary prices if it invades Ukraine and predicted that such an assault would draw European allies nearer to the US.

Harris spoke on the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany the day after President Joe Biden mentioned he’s “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the choice to invade the neighboring nation.

“Let me be clear, can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs,” Harris mentioned.

The vp aimed to make the case to a largely European viewers that the West has “strength through unity” and that an invasion would probably result in a fair greater NATO footprint on Russia’s doorsteps.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia separatists have been combating Ukrainian forces within the nation’s east for nearly eight years. The US and the European Union beforehand sanctioned Russia over its seizure of Crimea.

Western fears of an invasion have escalated in current months as Russia amassed greater than 150,000 troops close to Ukraine’s borders.

Harris mentioned the Biden administration, together with its allies, had sought to have interaction with Moscow in good religion to discover a diplomatic decision however was not met the Kremlin in good religion.

“Russia continues to say it is ready to talk while at the same time it narrows the avenues for diplomacy,” Harris mentioned. “Their actions simply do not match their words.”

Harris credited European allies for talking with a largely unified voice as the most recent Ukraine disaster has unfolded. The vp mentioned Republicans and Democrats in Washington – who hardly ever agree on many main points – have largely reached the identical web page on the need of confronting Putin.

“We came together and are now speaking with a unified voice,” Harris mentioned.

Harris on Friday declared “our greatest strength is our unity” as she met with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on the sidelines of the conference. The Baltic countries have requested the US increase its troop presence on the eastern edge of NATO.

The White House has not yet said whether it will fulfill those requests, but Harris suggested in her comments that an invasion would lead to a bolstered American presence.

“We will further reinforce our NATO allies on the eastern flank,” Harris said.

The vice president was scheduled to meet after her speech on Saturday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

