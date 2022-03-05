Harrowing video captures the moment Sky News crew says they were shot at by Russian forces outside of Kyiv with 2 staff members hit by bullets

Russian tanks roll on the sector throughout army drills in Leningrad area, Russia on February 14, 2022.Russian Defense Ministry Press Service by way of AP

Russian forces fired at a Sky News workforce on the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday.

The crew was taping their report after they got here underneath fireplace, and captured the harrowing footage.

Correspondent Stuart Ramsay and cameraman Richie Mocker had been each struck, in accordance with Sky News.

The crew had been travelling between Bucha, the place a Russian convoy was destroyed by Ukrainian forces, and the capital. According to Sky News, the crew handed by means of a number of Ukrainian-controlled checkpoints earlier than reaching an empty highway the place they had been fired on.

In the video, the journalists will be heard pulling over after the primary bullet strikes the windshield, then shielding themselves behind their automobile doorways and shouting out that they’re members of the press.

“We didn’t know it at the time, but we were later told by the Ukrainians that we were being ambushed by a saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad,” Sky News wrote in its report. “It was professional, the rounds kept smashing into the car — they didn’t miss.”

Read the unique article on Business Insider